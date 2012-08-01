* Front-month futures end down after Tuesday's 7-1/2-month high * Some extended weather forecasts turn milder * Record inventories, high production keep buyers cautious * Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage reports on Thursday (Releads, adds trader quote, spread data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Wednesday on more profit taking after setting a 7-1/2-month high early the previous session and reports that some private forecasters had moderated their mid-August temperature outlooks. It was the second day of losses for gas, which also closed lower on Tuesday after the earlier run up. Hot weather was still forecast this week and next for the Midwest, but traders said the milder turn in the mid-month outlook, particularly for northern states, triggered selling. "The market is correcting after the recent gains, and I think the heat is already priced in, so some people may be looking a little farther out," a Pennsylvania-based trader said, referring to the milder revisions to the 15-day forecast. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 3.8 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $3.171 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.123 and $3.241. Spreads to winter months narrowed for a third day, with the December premium to September easing 0.1 cent to 36.9 cents. That spread hit 34.8 cents early last week, its narrowest in at least two years. Decade-low prices below $2 per mmBtu this spring tightened the supply/demand balance for gas by prompting many electric utilities to switch from coal to gas for power generation. Then record heat this summer, particularly in the Midwest but also at times in the East, increased demand to help drive gas prices up nearly 70 percent from the spring lows. The front contract, which posted a 7-1/2-month high of $3.277 on Tuesday, gained nearly 14 percent in July, backed by scorching temperatures that kicked up air conditioning loads and slowed weekly inventory builds. Private forecaster MDA EarthSat noted the 11-15 day outlook for northern tier states turned cooler, while the Midwest and South were still expected to see mostly above normal readings. Despite recent price gains, many traders remain skeptical of the upside, noting peak summer heat is likely to fade in the next few weeks and storage and production are still at or near record highs. Traders also caution that, as gas prices push above $3, many utilities that opted this year to use gas for power generation could move back to coal, further slowing usage. ANOTHER LIGHT WEEKLY BUILD Data last week from the Energy Information Administration showed that gas inventories for the week ended July 20 climbed to 3.189 trillion cubic feet, a record for this time of year and a level not normally reached until mid-September. Weekly inventory builds have fallen below the seasonal norm for 13 straight weeks and are likely to do so again in Thursday's EIA report, with traders and analysts polled by Reuters expecting stocks to have increased by 23 billion cubic feet last week. Storage rose an adjusted 43 bcf in the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for the week is 56 bcf. While both the surplus to last year and the five-year average have been declining, there is still almost 500 bcf more gas in inventory this year than last year, a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. The EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October. HIGH PRODUCTION The EIA's gross gas production report on Tuesday showed that May output was unchanged from April at 72.39 bcf per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcfd. Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 46 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months to a 13-year low has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Alden Bentley)