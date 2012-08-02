NEW YORK Aug 2 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures extended losses early Thursday, sliding more than 6 percent after a government report showed a weekly inventory build above market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.217 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 23 bcf gain.

At 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 21.5 cents, or 6.8 percent, at $2.956 per million British thermal units, the lowest for the nearby contract in two weeks.

Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading around $3.095. (Reporting By Joe Silha)