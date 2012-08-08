* Front month still below last week's 7-1/2-month high
* Milder weather on tap for consuming regions
* Stir in tropical activity has some traders cautious
* Coming Up: EIA oil data Wednesday, EIA gas data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower in early trading Wednesday after two straight days of
gains, as milder weather on tap in long-term forecasts was
expected to curb demand.
Most traders also said prices could have a hard time
breaking back above the $3 per million British thermal units
level, where gas tends to lose much of its appeal over coal for
power generation.
As of 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), front-month September
natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange
were at $2.916 per mmBtu, down 4.8 cents, or a little more than
1 percent.
The front month rose on Monday and climbed nearly 2 percent
on Tuesday following a four-day slide of more than 10 percent
slide last week.
The nearby contract rose to $3.277 just over a week ago, its
highest level since December.
Gas prices hit decade-lows below $2 in the spring but
rebounded about 65 percent amid record heat this summer and
increased demand from utilities switching from coal to cheaper
gas.
The heat has also slowed storage builds below the seasonal
norm for 14 straight weeks and pulled a record inventory
surplus, compared with year-ago levels, down nearly 47 percent
from late-March highs.
STORAGE REMAINS BLOATED
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.217 trillion cubic feet.
The build came in above Reuters poll estimates for a 23 bcf
build, but it again fell well short of the year-earlier gain of
43 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 56
bcf.
Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations
that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable
levels in the 15 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.
The weekly injection trimmed the surplus to last year to 472
bcf, or 17 percent, above the same week in 2011. It also sliced
the excess versus the five-year average to 407 bcf, or 14
percent.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
But total storage remains at record highs for this time of
year and, at 78 percent full, stands at a level not normally
reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks, which lost
6 bcf last week, are at 83 percent of estimated capacity.
Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices
to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels
that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.
The EIA on Tuesday revised its estimate for end of October
gas in storage to 3.954 tcf from a previous 4.002 tcf estimate.
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 23 bcf to 38 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 31 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 45 bcf.
HIGH PRODUCTION
Baker Hughes drilling rig data last week showed the
gas-directed rig count fell for the 10th time in 11 weeks to a
13-year low of 498.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last
nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting
serious about slowing record output.
But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
EIA's gross gas production report this week showed May
output was unchanged from April at 72.39 bcf per day, just shy
of January's record of 72.74 bcfd.
Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas
prices might finally slow record output, but production is still
at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month.
The EIA, in its short-term energy outlook released Tuesday
trimmed its estimate for domestic gas production growth in 2012,
but still expects output this year to be up 3.8 percent from
2011's record levels.
The agency said it expected marketed natural gas production
in 2012 to rise by 2.5 bcf per day to a record 68.72 bcfd, down
slightly from its July outlook that had output this year at
68.98 bcf daily.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday called for above-normal temperatures for most of the
western half of the nation and normal readings elsewhere.
On the nuclear front, total outages were at 5,900 megawatts,
or 6 percent of U.S. capacity, on Wednesday, down from 6,000 MW
out on Tuesday and 7,300 MW out a year ago, but up from a
five-year outage rate of 5,100 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ernesto had been
downgraded to a tropical storm over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.
A tropical wave about 700 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde
Islands had a 30 percent chance to develop further, while the
remnants of post-tropical Florence well east of the Leeward
Islands had a very low chance to regenerate in the next 48
hours.
Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation was not expected.
The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico
federal offshore region accounts for about 23 percent of total
U.S. crude oil production and about 7 percent of total U.S. dry
natural gas production.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by John Wallace)