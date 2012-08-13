* Front month well below recent 7-1/2-month high * Milder weather on tap for consuming regions * Stir in tropical activity has some traders cautious * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. natural gas futures seesawed on either side of unchanged in early trading Monday, with most traders expecting the downside to be favored as long-term weather forecasts called for below-normal temperatures in key consuming regions of the nation. Some traders said a recent stir in tropical activity could keep many cautious, but most expect prices to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level where gas tends to lose much of its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:53 a.m. EDT (1353 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.773 per mmBtu, up 0.3 cent. The National Weather Service's six to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for below-normal temperatures across much of the eastern half of the nation through the mid-Continent and on the West Coast, with above-normal readings in other parts of the West, Florida and parts of New England. The National Hurricane Center said the remnants of Tropical Depression Seven had a 10 percent chance to regenerate over the central Caribbean in the next 48 hours. A low pressure system about 1,200 miles west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands also had a 10 percent chance to develop further. On the nuclear front, total outages were at 8,900 megawatts, or 9 percent of U.S. capacity, on Monday, up from 6,500 MW out on Friday, 4,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 4,800 MW. ANOTHER BELOW-AVERAGE STOCK BUILD Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 24 billion cubic feet to 3.241 trillion cubic feet. The build came in below the Reuters poll estimates for a 30 bcf build and again was well short of last year's gain of 31 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 45 bcf. The weekly injection trimmed the surplus to last year to 465 bcf, or 17 percent. It also cut the excess versus the five-year average to 386 bcf, or 14 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) But total storage remains at record highs for this time of year and at 79 percent full, a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks, which lost 6 bcf last week, remain at 83 percent of estimated capacity. There is still 465 bcf more gas in inventory this year than last year, a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. EIA estimates that gas inventories will climb to 3.954 tcf by the end of October. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 25 bcf to 40 bcf versus last year's build of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 43 bcf. HIGH PRODUCTION Baker Hughes drilling rig data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the 11th time in 12 weeks to a 13-year low of 495. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. EIA's gross gas production report last week showed May output was unchanged from April at 72.39 bcf per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcfd. Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month. The EIA, in its short-term energy outlook last week trimmed its estimate for domestic gas production growth in 2012, but still expects output this year to be up 3.8 percent from 2011's record levels. The agency said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.5 bcf per day to a record 68.72 bcfd, down slightly from its July outlook that had output this year at 68.98 bcf daily. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Alden Bentley)