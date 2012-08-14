* Front-month futures end up after overnight test of support
* Rising tropical activity, nuclear outages lend support
* Milder weather forecasts should slow demand, limit upside
* Coming up: Reuters natural gas storage poll Wednesday
NEW YORK, Aug 14 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Tuesday, backed by incremental demand from several
unexpected nuclear plant outages coupled with technical buying
and short-covering after an overnight test of chart support
held.
Chart traders noted the market became technically oversold
this week and was due to rebound after sliding some 15 percent
this month through Monday.
"The weather is still as mild as it was yesterday, but there
was some stiff support as we neared $2.70. It's the proverbial
'bargain hunter' discussion that comes with a major slide like
this," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said.
But Saunders also said there was some fundamental support
for the rebound from several unexpected nuclear outages.
Nuclear plant outages this week are running 3,000 megawatts
above a year ago, a level that could add an extra 600 million
cubic feet, or nearly 1 percent, to daily gas demand.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 10.5 cents, or nearly 4 percent, at $2.848 per
million British thermal units after trading between $2.73 and
$2.848. The front month hit a 6-1/2-week low of $2.715 Monday.
Despite this month's downtrend, technical traders noted
prices have been unable to break below a cluster of support
points in the low to mid-$2.70s. Those include the mid-July
lows, the 200-day moving average and the 38.2 percent Fibonacci
retracement from the April low to the late-July high.
(Chart graphic: link.reuters.com/fup99s )
But most agreed a break and close below $2.70 would set the
stage for more downside. Next support was seen at the 50 percent
retracement in the $2.60 area and then at the up trendline in
the $2.50 area drawn off the April and June lows.
While cash prices are struggling this week as temperatures
moderate, some traders said the downside may be limited in the
near term as storm activity ramps up ahead of the peak of the
hurricane season in September.
But many traders remain skeptical of the upside in prices
with peak summer heat fading and inventories and production
still at or near record highs.
Despite triple-digit heat in parts of Texas this week, MDA
EarthSat said, "The (six- to 10-day) forecast today ... included
some warm tweaks in what is otherwise still a seasonally cool
forecast for the Central to Eastern U.S."
Traders noted prices have had a hard time holding above $3,
a level that likely prompted some utilities that have been using
relatively cheap gas for power generation, to move back to coal.
That would slow overall gas usage at a time when electricity
demand for air-conditioning was tapering off.
But NYMEX eastern coal is trading at just a 60-cent per
mmBtu discount to Henry Hub, according to Reuters data. With
estimated transport costs for coal of about $1, traders noted
the recent sell-off in gas has again made it more competitive.
LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS
Some record heat this summer, mostly in the Midwest but also
at times in the East, stirred strong demand for gas and helped
slow weekly storage builds to below the seasonal norm for the
last 15 weeks.
While the inventory surplus to last year - which peaked in
late March at nearly 900 billion cubic feet - has been cut
almost in half, U.S. Energy Information Administration data last
week showed that domestic gas inventories of 3.241 trillion
cubic feet were still at record highs for this time.
Total storage stands at 79 percent full, a level not
normally reached until mid-September.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices
to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels
that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.
Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 14
bcf to 35 bcf, with most in the mid- to high-20s. Stocks rose an
adjusted 43 bcf in the same week last year, while the five-year
average increase for that week is 43 bcf.
HIGH PRODUCTION
Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas-directed rig count over
the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were
getting serious about slowing record output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
There is little evidence that producers have slowed output
despite dwindling margins that have pulled the gas rig count
down to 13-year lows, according to Baker Hughes data.
