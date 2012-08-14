* Front-month futures end up after overnight test of support * Rising tropical activity, nuclear outages lend support * Milder weather forecasts should slow demand, limit upside * Coming up: Reuters natural gas storage poll Wednesday (Adds analyst quote, coal-to-gas spread data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 14 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Tuesday, backed by incremental demand from several unexpected nuclear plant outages coupled with technical buying and short-covering after an overnight test of chart support held. Chart traders noted the market became technically oversold this week and was due to rebound after sliding some 15 percent this month through Monday. "The weather is still as mild as it was yesterday, but there was some stiff support as we neared $2.70. It's the proverbial 'bargain hunter' discussion that comes with a major slide like this," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said. But Saunders also said there was some fundamental support for the rebound from several unexpected nuclear outages. Nuclear plant outages this week are running 3,000 megawatts above a year ago, a level that could add an extra 600 million cubic feet, or nearly 1 percent, to daily gas demand. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 10.5 cents, or nearly 4 percent, at $2.848 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.73 and $2.848. The front month hit a 6-1/2-week low of $2.715 Monday. Despite this month's downtrend, technical traders noted prices have been unable to break below a cluster of support points in the low to mid-$2.70s. Those include the mid-July lows, the 200-day moving average and the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement from the April low to the late-July high. (Chart graphic: link.reuters.com/fup99s ) But most agreed a break and close below $2.70 would set the stage for more downside. Next support was seen at the 50 percent retracement in the $2.60 area and then at the up trendline in the $2.50 area drawn off the April and June lows. While cash prices are struggling this week as temperatures moderate, some traders said the downside may be limited in the near term as storm activity ramps up ahead of the peak of the hurricane season in September. But many traders remain skeptical of the upside in prices with peak summer heat fading and inventories and production still at or near record highs. Despite triple-digit heat in parts of Texas this week, MDA EarthSat said, "The (six- to 10-day) forecast today ... included some warm tweaks in what is otherwise still a seasonally cool forecast for the Central to Eastern U.S." Traders noted prices have had a hard time holding above $3, a level that likely prompted some utilities that have been using relatively cheap gas for power generation, to move back to coal. That would slow overall gas usage at a time when electricity demand for air-conditioning was tapering off. But NYMEX eastern coal is trading at just a 60-cent per mmBtu discount to Henry Hub, according to Reuters data. With estimated transport costs for coal of about $1, traders noted the recent sell-off in gas has again made it more competitive. LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS Some record heat this summer, mostly in the Midwest but also at times in the East, stirred strong demand for gas and helped slow weekly storage builds to below the seasonal norm for the last 15 weeks. While the inventory surplus to last year - which peaked in late March at nearly 900 billion cubic feet - has been cut almost in half, U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed that domestic gas inventories of 3.241 trillion cubic feet were still at record highs for this time. Total storage stands at 79 percent full, a level not normally reached until mid-September. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 14 bcf to 35 bcf, with most in the mid- to high-20s. Stocks rose an adjusted 43 bcf in the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 43 bcf. HIGH PRODUCTION Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas-directed rig count over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. There is little evidence that producers have slowed output despite dwindling margins that have pulled the gas rig count down to 13-year lows, according to Baker Hughes data. (Editing by Dale Hudson and M.D. Golan)