* Mild forecasts slow demand, pressure prices
* Front month still holds above key technical support
* Rising tropical activity, nuclear outages lend support
* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data on Thursday
(Adds trader quote, spread data, updates prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower on Wednesday, with prices pressured by milder U.S. weather
forecasts that threaten to slow air conditioning demand and
increase weekly inventory builds.
Gas inventories were still at all-time highs for this time
of year, but record heat this summer cut a huge inventory
surplus nearly in half, easing concerns that utilities would run
out of room to store gas before winter withdrawals begin. A
pickup in weekly injections could again stir those concerns.
"The cooler weather forecast is playing into it (recent
weakness), but I think today was just a little book squaring
ahead of the storage report (on Thursday)," a Pennsylvania-based
trader said.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 8.6 cents, or 3 percent, at $2.748 per
million British thermal units after trading between $2.74 and
$2.84.
The front month, which hit its high for the year near $3.28
two weeks ago, slipped to a 6-1/2-week low of $2.715 on Monday.
Relative weakness up front widened spreads to winter, with
the December premium to September gaining 1.5 cents to 52.4
cents. Three weeks ago, that spread hit 34.8 cents, its
narrowest in at least two years.
While prices have been struggling over the last week as
temperatures moderate, traders said unexpected nuclear plant
outages and concerns about the approaching peak of the hurricane
season in September could limit selling in the near term.
Nuclear plant outages this week are running more than 3,500
megawatts above a year ago, a level that could add more than 600
million cubic feet, or nearly 1 percent, to daily gas demand.
Despite a 14 percent price slide so far this month, chart
traders noted prices have been unable to break below a cluster
of support points in the low to mid-$2.70s. Those include the
mid-July lows, the 200-day moving average and the 38.2 percent
Fibonacci retracement from the April low to the late-July high.
(Chart graphic: link.reuters.com/pet99s )
Most agreed a break and close below $2.70 would set the
stage for more downside. Next support was seen at the 50 percent
retracement in the $2.60 area and then at the up trendline in
the $2.50 area drawn off the April and June lows.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to mostly average normal to
slightly below normal for the next 10 days, with highs mostly
ranging from the 70s to low 80s Fahrenheit.
LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS
Some record heat this summer, mostly in the Midwest but also
at times in the East, stirred strong demand for gas and helped
slow weekly storage builds to below the seasonal norm for the
last 15 weeks.
That trend is expected to continue in Thursday's gas storage
report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, with
traders and analysts polled by Reuters expecting stocks to have
increased by 24 billion cubic feet last week.
Storage rose an adjusted 43 bcf in the same week last year,
while the five-year average increase for that week is 43 bcf.
Despite the steady decline in the storage surplus to last
year and the five-year average, total stocks stand at about 79
percent full, a level not normally reached until mid-September.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Some traders agree that if prices again try to push above
$3, some utilities that have been using relatively cheap gas for
power generation could move back to coal. That would slow
overall gas use at a time when cooling demand was tapering off.
Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices
to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels
that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.
HIGH PRODUCTION
Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas-directed rig count over
the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were
getting serious about slowing record output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
There is little evidence that producers have slowed output
despite dwindling margins that have pulled the gas rig count
down to 13-year lows, according to Baker Hughes data.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by M.D. Golan)