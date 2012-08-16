NEW YORK Aug 16 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures rallied, then slipped into negative territory early
Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory
build below market expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 20 billion
cubic feet to 3.261 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts
polled by Reuters had expected a 24 bcf gain.
At 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), front-month gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange shot up 9.2 cents, or 3.3
percent, to an intraday high of $2.84 per million British
thermal units before reversing course and sliding to an intraday
low of $2.685.
Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30
a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.76 area.
(Reporting By Joe Silha)