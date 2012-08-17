* Front month well below recent 7-1/2-month high * Milder weather on tap for consuming regions * Stir in tropical activity has some traders cautious * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. natural gas futures seesawed on either side of unchanged in early trading Friday, pressured by milder weather on tap in the coming days and weeks for big consuming regions of the nation. A recent stir in tropical activity and another below-normal weekly injection into storage had some traders cautious of another downturn. But others said prices should have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level where gas tends to lose much of its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.729 per mmBtu, up 0.5 cent. The nearby contract rose peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest mark since December, before losing about 15 percent this month. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for below-normal temperatures across much of the eastern half of the nation and on the West Coast, and above-normal readings for the remainder of the West and along the north East Coast and in south Florida. The National Hurricane Center said the remnants of Tropical Depression Seven in the extreme southwestern Gulf of Mexico had a 70 percent chance to regenerate, while Tropical Storm Gorden remained over the central Atlantic. A tropical wave west of the coast of Africa had a 10 percent chance to develop further in the next 48 hours. On the nuclear front, total outages were nearly 11,000 megawatts, or 11 percent of U.S. capacity on Friday, up from about 10,000 MW out on Thursday, 3,800 MW out a year-ago and a five-year outage rate of about 6,500 MW. With nuclear plant outages running 7,000 megawatts above a year ago, well over 1 billion cubic feet, could be added to daily gas demand. ANOTHER BELOW-AVERAGE STOCK BUILD Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 20 billion cubic feet to 3.261 trillion cubic feet. The build, below Reuters poll estimates for a 24 bcf gain, was also below the year-ago and five-year average increase for that week of 43 bcf, a 16th straight week the injection has fallen short of seasonal norms. But at 442 bcf, or 16 percent above the same week in 2011, total storage is still at record highs for this time of year, standing at 79 percent full, a level not normally reached until the third week of September. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) With temperature extremes across the United States fading, concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report ranged from 33 bcf to 52 bcf versus a year-ago build of 66 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 53 bcf. HIGH PRODUCTION Baker Hughes drilling rig data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the 11th time in 12 weeks to a 13-year low of 495. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month. The EIA, in its latest short-term energy outlook, trimmed its estimate for domestic gas production growth in 2012, but still expects output this year to be up 3.8 percent from 2011's record levels. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)