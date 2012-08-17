* Technical buying props up front month * Mild forecasts for next week slow demand, limit upside * Rising tropical activity, nuclear outages lend support (Adds analyst quote, Baker Hughes rig data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 17 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Friday for a third straight day, pressured by concerns that milder U.S. weather next week will slow demand and increase weekly storage builds though technical buying helped limit the downside. Record heat this summer stirred strong demand for gas and helped slow weekly inventory builds to below the seasonal norm for the last 16 weeks. That cut a huge inventory surplus nearly in half, but storage remains at record highs for this time and could test capacity if summer temperatures fade too early. "I think we're going to grind lower - the hot weather has backed off - but we're still in the hurricane season and the heat could return," said Tom Saal, senior vice president at INTL Hencorp Futures in Miami. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 0.5 cent at $2.719 per million British thermal units after trading in a narrow range between $2.688 and $2.757. Some winter months finished slightly higher. The front contract, which hit its high for the year at $3.28 in late July, slid to a seven-week low of $2.685 on Thursday. It has lost 4 percent in the last three sessions and is down about 15 percent so far this month. Prices have been struggling over the last two weeks as temperatures have moderated, but traders said unexpected nuclear plant outages and the approach of the peak of the hurricane season in September have lent some support. Nuclear plant outages on Friday were running 7,200 megawatts above a year ago, a level that could boost daily gas demand by up to 1.4 billion cubic feet, or about 2 percent. Chart watchers said bullish traders may have cause for concern, noting the front month has been chipping away at support in the $2.70 area for the last two days. Most agreed a close below $2.70 should set the stage for more downside. Next support was seen at the 50 percent retracement in the $2.60 area and then at the up trendline in the $2.50 area drawn off the April and June lows. (Chart graphic: link.reuters.com/guz99s ) When prices plunged to decade-lows below $2 in the spring, demand picked up sharply as electric utilities began to switch from coal to gas for power generation. But when record heat struck in July and helped drive prices above $3, it raised concerns that some utilities that had been using relatively cheap gas could move back to coal. That would slow overall use and likely lead to bigger weekly stock builds. Most analysts agree that gas prices need to stay between $2.50 and $3 heading into the autumn shoulder season in order to underpin switching demand and avoid a test of storage capacity. While normal or below-normal temperatures were expected to dominate the eastern half of the nation for the next week, MDA EarthSat noted that the 6-10 day and 11-15 day outlooks were trending slightly warmer for the Midwest and Northeast. PRODUCTION HIGH DESPITE RIG DECLINES Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell this week by 11 to 484, the 12th drop in 13 weeks and the lowest since July 1999. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The company also reported that horizontal rigs, the type used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for the first time in three weeks, but the count at 1,153 was just 3.3 percent below the record high of 1,193 set in May. Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 48 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays, which produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed that gas inventories rose last week by 20 billion cubic feet to 3.261 trillion cubic feet. The weekly injection came in below the Reuters poll estimate of 24 bcf and well below the 43 bcf injection seen during the same week last year and for the five-year average. The build trimmed the surplus to last year by 23 bcf to 442 bcf, or 16 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 23 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus to 363 bcf, or 13 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) At 79 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally reached until the third week of September and offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. With temperature extremes across the United States fading, concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 33 bcf to 52 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 66 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 53 bcf. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy)