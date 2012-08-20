* Tropical storm activity keeps sellers cautious
* Technical buying picks up after overnight test of support
* Warmer outlook into next week supportive
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Aug 20 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended higher on Monday for the first time in four
sessions as increased tropical weather activity may threaten
supplies.
Also, some technical buying developed after an support held
in overnight trading.
Prices have been struggling over the last three weeks,
losing as much as 16 percent this month as temperatures across
the nation moderated.
But despite the fairly mild weather this week that should
slow demand, traders said prices garnered support from warmer
late-week forecasts and concerns that rising storm activity
could eventually disrupt Gulf of Mexico gas supplies.
Two tropical systems popped up in the Atlantic this week.
"Technically, we couldn't break below last week's low and
closed above $2.70 again. There's also uncertainty about these
tropical systems," said Steve Mosley at SMC Advisory Services.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 5.7 cents, or 2.1 percent, at $2.776 per
million British thermal units after trading between $2.686 and
$2.785.
The front contract, which hit its high for the year at $3.28
just three weeks ago, slid to a seven-week low of $2.685 last
Thursday. It had lost 4 percent in the previous three sessions.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center gave a tropical wave in
the central Atlantic an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical
cyclone during the next day or two as it moved west towards the
Lesser Antilles in the eastern Caribbean.
After a cool start to the week, AccuWeather.com expects
temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming
regions, to mostly warm to normal or slightly above normal later
this week and early next week.
Chart watchers said the market seemed poised to break lower,
noting the front month has dipped below support in the $2.70
area for the last three days but managed to close above it.
Most agreed a close below $2.70 would set the stage for more
downside. Next support was seen at the 50 percent retracement in
the $2.60 area and then at the up trendline in the $2.50 area
drawn along the April and June lows.
Many traders remain skeptical of the upside, with storage
and production still running at or near record highs.
Analysts agree that gas prices need to stay between $2.50
and $3.00 heading into autumn in order to encourage utilities to
burn gas rather than coal to generate power. A loss of that
demand could lead to larger weekly inventory builds and renew
concerns about storage testing capacity limits before winter.
Nuclear plant outages on Monday were down 2,500 megawatts
from Friday and running 700 MW below a year ago, reducing the
need to use gas-fired generators to meet electricity demand.
PRODUCTION HIGH DESPITE RIG DECLINES
Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell last week by 11 to 484, the 12th drop in 13 weeks and
the lowest since July 1999.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
The company also reported that horizontal rigs, the type
used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for the first time
in three weeks, but the count at 1,153 was just 3.3 percent
below the record high of 1,193 set in May.
Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, and a 48 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last
10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting
serious about slowing record output.
But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays, which produce plenty of associated
gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Total dry gas output is still flowing near record highs.
LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on
Thursday showed that gas inventories for the week ended Aug. 10
climbed to 3.261 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for
this time of year.
At 79 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally
reached until the third week of September and offer a huge
cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in
demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
With peak summer heat steadily fading, concerns remain that
the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this
summer if inventories climb to levels that test the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.
Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 33 bcf to 40 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 66 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 53 bcf.
(Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Jim
Marshall, and Bob Burgdorfer)