* Front month still well below recent 7-1/2-month high * Warm weather on tap for consuming regions * Stir in tropical activity also supports prices NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early Wednesday, lifted by forecasts calling for a return of warmer weather in consuming regions of the nation and a stir in tropical activity. While still out in the Atlantic near the Lesser Antilles, Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to become a hurricane in the next few days as it marches through the Caribbean. Most forecast tracks show it veering away from U.S. energy operations in the Gulf of Mexico, but some traders remained cautious noting it was still quite early to know exact tracks. Still strong nuclear power plant outages were also helping to support prices, but most expect futures to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level where gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.815 per mmBtu, up 4 cents, or a little more than 1 percent. The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest mark since December. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above-normal temperatures across much of the nation, with below-normal readings only on the West Coast. On the nuclear front, total outages were about 7,800 megawatts, or 8 percent of U.S. capacity, on Wednesday, down from about 8,100 MW out on Tuesday, but up from 7,400 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 6,000 MW. On Tuesday, gas futures briefly dipped following news that a federal court had overturned an Environmental Protection Agency rule designed to limit harmful emissions from coal-burning power plants. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit struck down the EPA rule that set stricter limits on sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions from power plants in 28 mostly eastern states and Texas. The ruling sparked a rally in coal company shares but briefly pressured gas prices as traders bet it would mean less demand for gas in the coming months. BLOATED STORAGE DESPITE LIGHT WEEKLY BUILDS Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose by 20 billion cubic feet to 3.261 trillion cubic feet. The build came in below the year-ago and five-year average increase for that week of 43 bcf, a 16th straight week the injection has fallen short of seasonal norms. But at 442 bcf, or 16 percent above the same week in 2011, total storage is still at record highs for this time of year, standing at 79 percent full, a level not normally reached until the third week of September. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 33 bcf to 47 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 66 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 53 bcf. HIGH PRODUCTION Baker Hughes drilling rig data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the 12th time in 13 weeks to a 13-year low of 484. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 48 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays, which produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month.