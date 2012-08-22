* Storm seen headed to Florida, could disrupt eastern Gulf
* Record production, storage keep buyers cautious
* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Wednesday, driven by forecasts for warm weather that
should lift power demand, and concerns that a storm headed into
the Caribbean could strengthen into a hurricane and disrupt Gulf
of Mexico gas production.
Even though mild temperatures this week have slowed
electricity use, traders said the warmer outlook for later this
week and next week should again force homeowners and businesses
to crank up air conditioners, which should support prices.
Tropical Storm Isaac was expected to enter the Caribbean Sea
late Wednesday and eventually strengthen into a hurricane.
While most computer tracks show Isaac turning northwest
toward Florida, traders noted it could still disrupt some
offshore gas production in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
"The reason to show how wobbly these forecasts are is to
highlight the uncertainty we have going into the back half of
the week. Even if such a small slice of the production pie comes
out of the Gulf Offshore ... incremental losses of production
will restrain selling until the threat has passed," Gelber &
Associates analyst Patrick Saunders said in a report.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center was also monitoring
Tropical Depression 10 in the central Atlantic. Early computer
runs show that system tracking northwest, missing the Caribbean
but possibly heading for the U.S. East Coast.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange settled up 5.1 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $2.826 per
million British thermal units after trading in a narrow range
between $2.772 and $2.857. The nearby contract has gained about
4 percent so far this week.
Front futures hit a high this year of $3.28 three weeks ago
as record heat in July kicked up demand, then slid to a
seven-week low of $2.685 last week as forecasts seemed to
moderate.
On Tuesday, futures slid early on news that a federal court
struck down an Environmental Protection Agency rule designed to
limit harmful emissions from coal-burning power plants. But the
front contract ended near unchanged as traders decided the
ruling would have little near-term impact on gas prices.
The ruling could pressure prices in 2013 and 2014 if
utilities rethink plans to retire some coal-fired plants. That
would reduce the need to build replacement generation that most
likely would use gas to produce electricity.
Most analysts agreed that rules on mercury emissions set for
implementation in 2015 will be far more costly for the
coal-fired generation industry.
After a cool start to the week, AccuWeather.com expects
temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas
consuming regions, to mostly average above normal late this week
and early next week.
Chart traders, noting the front contract had lost about 15
percent during the first half of August, said the market was due
for a bounce, particularly ahead of Thursday's weekly inventory
report and ahead of a weekend fraught with uncertainty about
whether Isaac would shut in offshore gas supplies.
Many traders remain skeptical of the upside, noting that
peak summer heat is likely to fade in the next few weeks and
storage and production are still at or near record highs.
ANOTHER LIGHT STORAGE BUILD AHEAD
Record heat this summer has helped slow weekly storage
builds to below the seasonal norm for 16 straight weeks, and
another relatively light injection was expected this week.
Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect inventories to
have increased by 38 billion cubic feet when the U.S. Energy
Information Administration releases its weekly storage report on
Thursday at about 10:30 a.m. EDT.
Stocks rose an adjusted 66 bcf during the same week last
year. The five-year average increase for that week is 53 bcf.
EIA data last week showed that gas inventories were still at
record highs for this time of year.
At 79 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally
reached until the third week of September and offer a huge
cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in
demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
With summer heat winding down, concerns remain that the
storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this
summer if inventories climb to levels that test the government's
4.1 tcf estimate of capacity.
PRODUCTION HIGH DESPITE RIG DECLINES
While the gas drilling rig count has fallen in 12 of the
last 13 weeks to a 13-year low, traders note there is little
evidence that producers have slowed record output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current
prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable
shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas
production at a record high for a second straight year.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy, John
Wallace, Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)