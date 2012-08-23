* Front month still well below recent 7-1/2-month high * Warm weather on tap for consuming regions * Stir in tropical activity also supports prices * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S. natural gas futures seesawed on either side of unchanged early Thursday, with most traders expecting prices to resume a march higher amid warm weather in consuming regions, a stir in tropical activity and expectations for a light weekly inventory build. Tropical Storm Isaac was moving westward through the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday, with some forecast tracks still showing the storm heading into the Gulf of Mexico. But it was still too soon for most to say whether the storm, expected to become a hurricane on Friday, would disrupt offshore U.S. energy operations in the Gulf. Tropical Depression Ten was west of the Cape Verde Islands in the Atlantic, while a tropical wave off the coast of Africa had about a 10 percent chance to develop further in the next 48 hours. Most traders and analysts expect weekly storage data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 38 billion cubic feet when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose an adjusted 66 bcf in the same week last year and on average over the past five years have gained 53 bcf that week. Strong nuclear power plant outages were also helping to support prices, but most expect futures to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level where gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:18 a.m. EDT (1318 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.821 per mmBtu, down 0.5 cent. The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest mark since December. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday again called for above-normal temperatures across much of the nation, with below-normal readings only on the West Coast. On the nuclear front, total outages were about 8,300 megawatts, or 8 percent of U.S. capacity, on Thursday, up from about 7,800 MW out on Wednesday and a five-year average outage rate of about 5,800 MW, but even with 8,300 MW out a year ago. STORAGE BLOATED DESPITE LIGHT BUILDS Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic inventories had risen in the previous week by 20 billion cubic feet to 3.261 trillion cubic feet. The build came in below the year-ago and five-year average increase for that week of 43 bcf, a 16th straight week the injection had fallen short of seasonal norms. But at 442 bcf or 16 percent above the same week in 2011, storage is still at record highs for this time of year, standing at 79 percent full, a level not normally reached until the third week of September. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. HIGH PRODUCTION Baker Hughes drilling rig data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the 12th time in 13 weeks to a 13-year low of 484. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 48 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays, which produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)