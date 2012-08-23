NEW YORK Aug 23 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures extended losses early Thursday, dropping sharply after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well above market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 47 billion cubic feet to 3.308 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 38 bcf gain.

At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 14.4 cents, or 5.1 percent, to $2.682 per million British thermal units, the lowest for the nearby contract in two months.

Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.77 area. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy)