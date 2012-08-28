* Bearish technicals drive front-month to near 10-wk low * Isaac upgraded into a hurricane, heads toward Louisiana * Warm Northeast, Midwest weather should stir some demand * Coming Up: Reuters natural gas inventory poll Wednesday (Adds analyst quote, technicals, updates shut-in figures, prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower for a fourth straight day on Tuesday, with fading summer demand, record high supplies and bearish technicals outweighing concerns about storm-related supply disruptions or possible flood damage from Isaac. Isaac, located in the central Gulf of Mexico, strengthened into a hurricane as it headed for the Louisiana coast. The system, which on Tuesday had cut nearly 70 percent of daily offshore Gulf gas production, or 3 billion cubic feet, was expected to make landfall later Tuesday. While the main damage from Isaac might be severe onshore flooding, traders mostly shrugged off the storm, noting it was not expected to become powerful enough to do any long-term damage to offshore or onshore energy facilities. Front-month September gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Wednesday, ended down 3.9 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $2.614 per million British thermal units after sliding early to $2.606, nearly a 10-week low. The contract has dropped 7.5 percent in the last four sessions. Chart traders said Monday's front-month close below key support in the $2.70 area followed by a second lower close on Tuesday turned the chart picture bearish and probably sets the stage for more downside. "From a technical perspective, the recent breakdown is definitely bearish. We could get a slight pause at $2.50, but I think $2.40 is a better support level," said Chris Kostas, senior analyst at Energy Security Analysis. Support was first pegged at the 50 percent retracement in the $2.60 area and then along the up trendline in the mid-$2.50s drawn from the April and June lows. The nearby contract peaked this year in late July at $3.28 after record heat kicked up demand, but prices are down about 18 percent so far this month as temperature extremes moderated and slowed overall demand. With inventories still at record highs for this time and production flowing at or near an all-time peak, traders said there were few worries about gas supplies this year. The boom in shale gas production in the last five or six years has shifted most new drilling inland, providing a buffer against fierce storms that can batter coastal facilities. Some expect Isaac to have a bigger bearish impact, slowing demand in the South and Midwest as heavy clouds and rain cool inland temperatures. While temperatures have moderated somewhat from the record heat in July, traders said there was still some warmth expected this week in the Midwest and Northeast that should stir demand. But private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects the heat to pull out of the Northeast later this week. Most of the eastern half of the nation should see seasonal temperatures late next week. STORAGE STILL AT RECORD HIGH Record heat this summer has helped slow weekly storage builds to below the seasonal norm for 17 straight weeks, but with summer heat fading, builds are expected to pick up. Injection estimates for Thursday's Energy Information Administration report range from 49 billion to 74 billion cubic feet, with most in the 60 bcf area. Stocks rose an adjusted 60 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average increase for that week is 62 bcf. EIA data last week showed that gas inventories were still at record highs for this time of year. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf above a year earlier, has been cut in half, stocks are at 81 percent full, a level not normally reached until the third week of September. Bloated inventories offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. With summer heat winding down, concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows this autumn if inventories test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. PRODUCTION FAILS TO SLOW While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 14 weeks to a 13-year low, traders note there is little evidence so far that gas output is slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas production at a record high for a second straight year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Sofina Mirza-Reid)