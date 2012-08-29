* Warm Northeast, Midwest weather forecasts prop up prices * Bearish technicals drive front-month to 10-week low early * Slow-moving Isaac heads inland; flooding expected * Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday (Recasts, adds analyst quote, Reuters storage poll, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Wednesday after four straight losing sessions, backed by warm forecasts for late this week and next week, though high supplies and bearish technicals limited buying in the expiring September contract. With inventories still at record highs for this time of year, and production flowing at or near an all-time peak, traders mostly shrugged off concerns about Hurricane Isaac, citing few worries about gas supplies. Front-month September gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange expired up 2 cents at $2.634 per million British thermal units after sinking early to a 10-week low of $2.575. "Much of the country looks above normal next week, and that heat supported some liftoff from the lows today," Gelber & Associates analyst Patrick Saunders said in a report, adding the market was getting oversold, which also triggered some buying. The front contract, which hit its high for the year at $3.28 in late July, lost 7.5 percent in the previous four sessions. It is still down 18 percent so far this month as temperatures eased from the record heat seen in July and slowed overall demand. Isaac slammed into the Louisiana coast early Wednesday. But the storm, which on Wednesday had halted nearly 75 percent of daily offshore Gulf gas production, or 3.2 billion cubic feet, was not expected to do any long-term damage to offshore oil and gas producing facilities. Analysts estimate that Isaac will have shut in more than 12 bcf of supply this week before production returns to normal. Severe onshore flooding that could damage refineries, power plants, gas processing plants and compressor stations was the main threat from Isaac, which was poised to move inland at a relatively slow 6 mph. Chart traders said Monday's front-month close below key support at $2.70, followed by a second lower close on Tuesday, turned the chart picture bearish and set the stage for more downside. But some noted the market was oversold and due for a bounce this week, particularly ahead of Thursday's weekly inventory report. With Fibonacci retracement support in the $2.60 area breached Wednesday morning, traders pegged next support along the up trendline in the mid-$2.50s drawn from the April and June lows. Further buying was expected at $2.50. Some expect Isaac to have a bearish impact, slowing demand in the South and Midwest as heavy clouds and rain cool inland temperatures. While temperatures have moderated somewhat from the record heat in July, traders said lingering warmth was expected this week in the Midwest and Northeast, key gas consuming regions, which should stir demand. But private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects the heat to pull out of the Northeast next week. It said most of the eastern half of the nation should see seasonal temperatures by late next week. Most analysts agree that gas prices need to stay well below $3 heading into autumn in order to encourage utilities to burn gas rather than coal to generate power. A loss of that demand could lead to larger weekly storage builds and stir concerns about inventories testing total capacity limits before winter. HIGH STORAGE, OUTPUT Record heat this summer has helped slow weekly storage builds to below the seasonal norm for 17 straight weeks, but with summer heat fading, builds are expected to pick up. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect inventories to have increased by 61 billion cubic feet when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly storage report on Thursday at about 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). Stocks rose an adjusted 60 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average increase for that week is 62 bcf. EIA data last week showed that gas inventories were still at record highs for this time, hovering at a level not normally reached until the third week of September. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 14 weeks to a 13-year low, traders note there is little evidence so far that gas output is slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas production at a record high for a second straight year. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Sofina Mirza-Reid and John Wallace)