* New front month mixed after demand dampening from Isaac
* Warm weather on tap for consuming regions
* Isaac shut-ins more than 3.2 bcfd of offshore gas output
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. natural gas futures
seesawed on either side of unchanged early Thursday, with many
traders expecting more downside from the new front month October
contract after downgraded Tropical Strom Isaac dampened demand
across the Gulf Coast.
But most traders awaited more market direction from
government storage data due out later this morning that should
show the first average or above-average build to inventories in
18 weeks.
Isaac came ashore late Tuesday in southeastern Louisiana,
leaving more than 700,000 homes and businesses along the coast
of the state and surrounding states without power still on
Thursday.
The storm had forced the shut down of nearly 72 percent, or
more than 3.22 billion cubic feet per day, of offshore U.S.
natural gas output. But with the storm only reaching a low-level
Category 1 strength, outages should not be lengthy and damage,
if any, should be light, traders said.
Strong nuclear outages and more above-normal temperatures
could help support prices once the storm concerns ease.
But most traders expect prices to have a hard time breaking
back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level where
gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation.
As of 9:21 a.m. EDT (1321 GMT), new front-month October
natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange
were at $2.678 per mmBtu, down 0.7 cent.
The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its
highest mark since December.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday again called for above-normal temperatures across much
of the nation, but normal or below-normal readings were now on
tap for most of the mid-Continent and on the West Coast.
On the nuclear front, total outages were about 9,800
megawatts, or 10 percent of U.S. capacity on Thursday, up from
8,80 MW out on Wednesday, 8,600 MW out a year ago and a
five-year outage rate of about 5,200 MW.
STORAGE STILL BLOATED
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose the previous week by 47 billion cubic feet to 3.308
trillion cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Despite the build coming in above weekly expectations for a
38-bcf gain, it was below both last year's rise of 66 bcf and a
five-year average gain of 53 bcf for that week, a 17th straight
week storage builds have fallen below seasonal norms.
Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the EIA
will show a build of about 61 bcf when it is released today at
about 10:30 a.m. EDT, a Reuters poll showed.
Stocks rose an adjusted 60 bcf in the same week last year,
and on average over the past five years have gained 62 bcf that
week.
DRILLING RIGS EDGE UP FROM 13-YEAR LOW
The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the U.S. rose
last week for the first time in seven weeks, rising two from the
previous week's 13-year low to 486, data from Houston-based oil
services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The count rose for only the sixth time this year. The nearly
steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months
has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about
stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is
little evidence that gas output is slowing.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)