NEW YORK, Aug 30 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures lost ground early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well above market expectations. The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 66 billion cubic feet to 3.374 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 61 bcf gain. At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.8 cents, or 1.8 percent, to an intraday low of $3.637 per million British thermal units. Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.69 area. (Reporting By Joe Silha)