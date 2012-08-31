* Warm near-term forecast props up prices Friday
* Front-month futures slide nearly 13 pct in August
* Light storage build expected next week also lends support
* Record high storage, production limit upside
NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Friday for a third day, backed by warm weather that
should boost air conditioning demand for the next few days, but
bloated supplies and the milder mid month outlook were expected
to keep buyers cautious.
Traders, noting significant cuts in gas production this week
from Hurricane Isaac, said expectations for a light weekly
inventory build next week were lending some support.
"There is still a lot of production shut in from Isaac, and
the weather is hot this week and next week, so people are
expecting a low storage build next week," said Steve Mosley at
SMC Advisory Services in Arkansas.
But with summer heat likely to fade in the next couple of
weeks and inventories and production still at or near record
highs, most traders remain skeptical of the upside.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 5.1 cents, or 1.9 percent, at $2.799 per
million British thermal units after trading between $2.707 and
$2.801.
The front contract, which hit its high for the year at $3.28
in late July then slid to a 10-week low of $2.575 early this
week, finished August down 12.8 percent, its biggest monthly
loss in five months.
Prices have been pressured this month as temperatures eased
from the record heat seen in July and slowed overall demand.
Isaac, now downgraded to a tropical depression, was pushing
into the Midwest on Friday with heavy rainfall.
About 68 percent of daily offshore Gulf gas production, or
3.1 billion cubic feet, was still shut in by the storm as of
Friday, down from about 3.3 bcf on Thursday. A total of 15.2 bcf
of output has been cut in the last 7 days.
Production was expected to return to normal late this week
or early next week. There were few reports of significant damage
from Isaac to Gulf Coast energy facilities.
The National Hurricane center is monitoring two storms in
the Atlantic but both are expected to head north. There are no
imminent storm threats to Gulf of Mexico gas production.
While temperatures have moderated from the extremes seen in
July, traders said lingering heat for the next few days in the
Midwest and Northeast, key gas consuming regions, should stir
more demand for electricity and help support physical prices.
Private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects readings for most of
the eastern half of the nation to moderate to normal or slightly
below by late next week.
STUBBORNLY-HIGH PRODUCTION
Energy Information Administration data on Friday showed that
gross natural gas production in June fell for the third time in
five months, but traders noted the cuts have been small, with
output of 72.37 billion cubic feet per day hovering just shy of
January's record high of 72.74 bcf daily.
Traders have been looking for signs that low gas prices
might finally slow record output, but production is still
running 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month.
Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell 13 this week to a 13-year low of 473.
The 49-percent drop in gas-directed drilling over the last
10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting
serious about stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far
there is little evidence that gas output is slowing.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current
prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable
shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas
production at a record high for a second straight year.
ABOVE AVERAGE STORAGE BUILD
Most traders viewed Thursday's 66 bcf weekly inventory build
as bearish, noting it came in above the Reuters poll estimate of
61 bcf and also above last year's gain and the five-year average
increase for that week. It was the first time in 18 weeks that
the stock build exceeded the seasonal norm.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
that total domestic gas inventories climbed last week to 3.374
trillion cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March
at nearly 900 billion cubic feet above year-ago, has been cut in
half, storage remains at record highs for this time of year.
At 82 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally
reached until late September and offer a huge cushion that can
help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast
supply disruptions from storms.
There are still concerns that the storage overhang could
drive prices to new lows later this summer if stocks climb to
levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 21 bcf to 57 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 62 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 60 bcf.
