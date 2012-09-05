* Milder weather on tap for consuming regions
* Isaac storm shut-ins slowly return to service
* Coming up: API oil data Wed., EIA oil, gas data Thurs.
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower early on Wednesday, pressured by milder autumn weather on
tap for consuming regions of the nation in the coming days and
weeks.
In addition, most shut-in gas from Hurricane Isaac has been
returning to service over the past few days, with few reports of
damage from the low-level Category 1 storm.
Isaac came ashore early last week in southeastern Louisiana,
shutting more than 70 percent, or more than 3.26 billion cubic
feet per day, of offshore U.S. natural gas production for most
of last week.
By Tuesday only 29 percent of offshore production remained
off line, a government report showed.
Some traders said strong nuclear outages could help support
prices over the low-demand, autumn shoulder period, but most
expect futures to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per
million British thermal units, the level at which gas loses much
of its appeal over coal for power generation.
As of 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), front-month October natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$2.807 per mmBtu, down 4.7 cents, or nearly 2 percent.
The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its
highest mark since December.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday called for mostly normal temperatures in consuming
regions in the Northeast and Midwest and below-normal readings
in the Southeast and along the West Coast. Above-normal readings
were on tap for other parts of the West.
On the nuclear front, outages totaled 8,900 megawatts, or 9
percent of U.S. capacity on Wednesday, down from 9,700 MW out on
Tuesday, but up from 8,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year
outage rate of 5,900 MW.
STORAGE STILL BLOATED
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose
the previous week by 66 billion cubic feet to 3.374 trillion
cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
The build came in above expectations for a 61-bcf gain, as
well as last year's rise of 60 bcf and a five-year average gain
of 62 bcf for that week. It was the first time in 18 weeks the
stock build exceeded the seasonal norm.
While a huge inventory surplus has been cut in half, storage
remains at record highs for this time of year.
At 82 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally
reached until late September and offer a huge cushion that can
help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or further
supply disruptions from storms.
There are still concerns that the storage overhang could
drive prices to new lows if stocks climb to levels that test the
government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.
Most traders expect shut-ins from Isaac to curb this week's
injection, with early estimates for this week's EIA report
ranging from 25 bcf to 53 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 62
bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 60 bcf.
DRILLING RIGS SINK TO 13-YEAR LOW
The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United
States slid by 13 last week to a 13-year low of 473, data from
Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The count slid for the 13th time in 15 weeks. The nearly
steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months
has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about
stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is
little evidence that gas output is slowing.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)