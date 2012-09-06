* Milder weather on tap for consuming regions
* Isaac storm shut-ins slowly return to service
* Coming up: EIA natgas, oil data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower again early Thursday, pressured by milder autumn weather
on tap for consuming regions of the nation in the coming weeks
despite expectations for a small weekly inventory build.
In addition, most shut-in gas from Hurricane Isaac has been
returning to service over the past few days, with few reports of
damage from the low-level Category 1 storm.
Isaac came ashore last week in southeastern Louisiana,
shutting more than 70 percent, or more than 3.26 billion cubic
feet per day, of offshore U.S. natural gas production for most
of last week.
By Wednesday only 25.7 percent of offshore production
remained off line, a government report showed.
Some traders said strong nuclear outages could help support
prices over the low-demand, autumn "shoulder" period, but most
expect futures to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per
million British thermal units, the level at which gas loses much
of its appeal over coal for power generation.
Traders expect shut-ins from Isaac to curb this week's
injection into winter inventories. A Reuters survey showed most
expect stocks to have risen by about 36 billion cubic feet last
week versus a year-earlier build of 62 bcf and the five-year
average increase for the week of 60 bcf.
This week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information will be released at its normal day and time,
Thursday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) despite the U.S. Labor Day
holiday on Monday.
As of 9:17 a.m. EDT (1317 GMT), front-month October natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$2.78 per mmBtu, down 1.5 cents, or less than 1 percent.
The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its
highest mark since December.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday called for mostly normal temperatures in consuming
regions in the Northeast and Midwest and below-normal readings
in the Southeast and along the West Coast. Above-normal readings
were on tap for other parts of the West.
On the nuclear front, outages totaled 8,200 megawatts, or 8
percent of U.S. capacity on Thursday, down from 8,900 MW out on
Wednesday, but up from 6,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year
outage rate of 5,400 MW.
STORAGE STILL BLOATED
Last week's EIA gas storage report showed domestic gas
inventories rose the previous week by 66 bcf to 3.374 trillion
cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
The build came in above expectations for a 61-bcf gain, as
well as last year's rise of 60 bcf and a five-year average gain
of 62 bcf for that week. It was the first time in 18 weeks the
stock build exceeded the seasonal norm.
While a huge inventory surplus has been cut in half, storage
remains at record highs for this time of year.
At 82 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally
reached until late September and offer a huge cushion that can
help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or further
supply disruptions from storms.
There are still concerns that the storage overhang could
drive prices to new lows if stocks climb to levels that test the
government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.
DRILLING RIGS SINK TO 13-YEAR LOW
The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United
States slid by 13 last week to a 13-year low of 473, data from
Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The count slid for the 13th time in 15 weeks. The nearly
steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months
has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about
stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is
little evidence that gas output is slowing.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)