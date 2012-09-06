* Traders view weekly storage build as supportive
* Milder weather on tap for consuming regions weighs
* Isaac storm shut-ins slowly return to service
* Coming up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday
(Recasts, changes analyst quote, updates prices to settlement)
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower on Thursday for the second straight day despite a
smaller-than-expected weekly build to inventories, as weather
forecasters predicted milder autumn weather for consuming
regions.
Shut-in offshore Gulf of Mexico production from Hurricane
Isaac curbed this week's inventory build and should do the same
to next week's injection, traders said.
But most expect the milder long-term forecasts to curb any
late-season cooling or early-season heating demand.
"Today's natural gas inventory report was bullish on all
counts for the short term and next week's report is also likely
to be bullish as injections will underperform while the industry
continues to recover from Isaac," said Energy Management
Institute's Dominick Chirichella.
"That said, once the industry has fully recovered in about a
week or so, we will be entering the shoulder season, where the
only atypical pull on gas will be demand from coal to gas
switching," he added.
Most shut-in gas from Isaac has been returning to service
over the past few days, with few reports of damage from the
low-level Category 1 storm.
Isaac came ashore last week in southeastern Louisiana,
shutting more than 70 percent, or more than 3.26 billion cubic
feet per day, of offshore U.S. natural gas production for most
of last week.
By Thursday only 21.28 percent, or 958 million cubic feet,
of offshore gas production remained off line, a government
report showed.
The storage report from the U.S. Energy Information showed
domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet
to 3.402 trillion cubic feet.
The build was below Reuters poll estimates for a 36 bcf
build and well below the year-ago gain of 62 bcf and the
five-year average increase for that week of 60 bcf.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
It was the 18th time in 19 weeks the weekly inventory build
came in below the seasonal norm, having only exceeded the norm
last week.
Some traders said strong nuclear outages could support gas
prices over the low-demand, autumn "shoulder" period, but most
expect futures to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per
million British thermal units, the level at which gas loses much
of its appeal over coal for power generation.
Front-month October natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange slid 1.9 cents, or less than 1
percent, to settle at $2.776 per mmBtu.
The contract rose as high as $2.866 immediately following
the release of the weekly storage data report.
The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its
highest mark since December.
Other months ended lower as well, with the November contract
losing 2.7 cents, or nearly 1 percent, to finish at
$2.91, and winter months dropping about 3 cents each.
In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point
Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 2 cents on average to
$2.85, with late deals easing to 4 cents over the front month,
from a 5-cent premium on Wednesday.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate
NG-NYCZ6 fell 4 cents to $3.09.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday called for mostly normal temperatures in consuming
regions in the Northeast and Midwest and below-normal readings
in the Southeast and along the West Coast. Above-normal readings
were on tap for other parts of the West.
On the nuclear front, outages totaled 8,200 megawatts, or 8
percent of U.S. capacity on Thursday, down from 8,900 MW out on
Wednesday, but up from 6,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year
outage rate of 5,400 MW.
Energy companies were monitoring a low-pressure system near
the mouth of the Mississippi on Thursday. The National Hurricane
Center said the system had a 40 percent chance for further
development.
STORAGE STILL BLOATED
While a huge inventory surplus from the start of the
injection season has been sliced by more than half, storage
remains 395 bcf, or 13 percent, above last year's levels and 329
bcf, or nearly 11 percent, above the five-year average level.
Stocks are at levels that still offer a huge cushion that
can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or further
supply disruptions from storms.
There are still concerns that the storage overhang could
drive prices to new lows if stocks climb to levels that test the
government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA storage report
range from 25 bcf to 65 bcf versus a year-earlier gain of 80 bcf
and a five-year average build of 72 bcf for that week.
DRILLING RIGS SINK TO 13-YEAR LOW
Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes gas drilling
report expected late Friday. Last week's data showed the number
of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States slid by 13
the prior week to a 13-year low of 473.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The count slid for the 13th time in 15 weeks. The nearly
steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months
has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about
stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is
little evidence that gas output is slowing.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and
David Gregorio)