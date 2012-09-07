NEW YORK, Sept 7 Some U.S. natural gas futures trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange were being canceled on Friday after trading was halted due to technical issues, energy traders said. Front-month October natural gas futures on NYMEX last traded down 8 cents, or nearly 3 percent, at $2.696 per mmBtu just prior to 10 a.m. EDT. Traders said gas trading continued on ICE, where the front month contract was trading in the $2.71 area as of 10:30 a.m. EDT A CME spokesman was not immediately available for comment. CME Group is the parent of NYMEX.