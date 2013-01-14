* Front month up more than 8 percent in last 3 sessions * Colder weather forecasts underpin gains * Record or near record production, inventories limit upside (Changes byline, adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Jan 14 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Friday for a third straight day, backed by colder weather forecasts for this week and next week that should stir more heating demand. Traders said the huge draw in last week's inventory report also backed some of the gains, noting it likely reflected a more permanent, structural increase in demand as utilities continue to use cheap gas rather than coal to generate power. "Weather forecasts over the weekend shifted and are now indicating that the last ten days of January look to be brutally cold, especially in the Midwest and Northeast, major gas consuming regions," Gelber & Associates analyst Aaron Calder said in a report. Calder noted that upward momentum today seemed to be driven by some new buying and not just shorts covering positions. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 4.6 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $3.373 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.337 and $3.411. The front contract is up 8.4 percent in the last three sessions - its biggest three-day gain in 2-1/2 months - but most traders see only limited upside from here, with inventories and production still at or near record highs. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast, a key gas consuming region, to cool to just several degrees above normal this week, while the Midwest, another big gas user, will see mostly below normal readings. Both regions should be hit by much colder weather next week. Traders said gas prices could pick up support from nuclear plant outages, which are running at about 8,700 megawatts this week, or 1,000 MW above average for this time of year. Gas-fired plants are typically used to offset any lost nuclear generation, and traders said the colder outlook for the next two weeks should increase the need for replacement power. GAS RIG COUNT FALLS, PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by five last week to 434, the first drop in four weeks. The count is not far above the 13-1/2-year low of 413 posted two months ago. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more than a year, but so far production has shown no sign of slowing. Energy Information Administration data last week showed gross U.S. gas production in October climbed to 73.54 billion cubic feet per day, the second straight monthly record. The agency also said it expected marketed gas production in 2013 to rise nearly 1 percent to an average of 69.84 bcf daily, which would be the third straight year of record output. STORAGE FALLS BELOW YEAR-AGO BUT STILL HIGH EIA data on Thursday showed domestic gas inventories for the week ended Jan. 4 fell to 3.316 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) While stocks have dropped below last year's record highs for that time of year, storage remains relatively high at 320 bcf, or about 11 percent above the five-year average. Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday's storage report ranged from 100 bcf to 145 bcf, well above the 89 bcf pulled from inventories in the same week last year but below the five-year average decline for that week of 144 bcf. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan)