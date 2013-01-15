* Front month well above recent 3-month spot low * Cold weather in consuming regions this week and next * Record high production could limit upside * Coming up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Jan 15 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Tuesday, extending gains for a fourth straight session as colder weather made its way into consuming regions of the nation. Last week's much larger-than-expected inventory drawdown, the biggest in about two years, has also kept momentum to the upside, with prices rising more than 8 percent in the past three trading days. As of 9:16 a.m. EST (1416 GMT), front-month February natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.393 per million British thermal units, up 2 cents, or under 1 percent. The front month fell to $3.05 in early January, a contract low and the lowest mark for a spot contract since late September. The latest National Weather Service six-to-10-day forecast issued on Monday again called for below-normal temperatures for a little more than the eastern half of the nation, but above-normal readings for most of the West. Nuclear outages totaled 9,200 megawatts, or 9 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 7,800 MW out on Monday and a five-year outage rate of about 7,500 MW, but down from 10,000 MW out a year ago. BIG STORAGE DRAW, BUT STOCKS ABOVE AVERAGE Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed inventories had fallen in the prior week by 201 billion cubic feet, above industry expectations for a 186-bcf draw. The decline easily beat last heating season's peak draw of 192 bcf during the week ended Jan. 20, 2012, and may reflect some permanent underlying growth in demand this year as utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. Despite the large draw, storage remains at 3.316 trillion cubic feet, about 3 percent below year-ago levels but nearly 11 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mut84t) Inventories started the heating season in early November at 3.929 tcf, the fourth straight year when inventories have headed into the heating season at an all-time peak. Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday's storage report range from 100 bcf to 145 bcf, well above the 89 bcf pulled from inventories during the same week last year, but in line with the five-year average decline of 144 bcf for that week. RIGS SLIDE, BUT OUTPUT NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count had fallen by five to 434, its first drop in four weeks. Drilling for natural gas has mostly declined for more than a year, with gas rigs down 54 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) But the EIA said last week that it expected gas output in 2013 to rise to 69.84 bcf per day, the third straight annual record. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)