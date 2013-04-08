* Front month at highest mark since August 2011
* Above-normal temperatures on tap for South
* Below-normal readings seen for most northern states
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. natural gas futures rose
about 1 percent early on Monday, extending gains for a third
straight session and reaching their highest level since August
2011.
Traders said a tightening inventory picture and high levels
of offline nuclear power plants helped traders ignore moderating
weather forecasts that should curb demand for heating and delay
any early cooling demand.
Government storage data last week showed inventories fell
below the five-year average for the first time since September
2011, a supportive sign, particularly with another draw expected
this week.
Cold late-winter weather, above-average nuclear power plant
outages and stronger price expectations have helped drive gas
futures up about 34 percent since mid-February.
Most traders had expected milder spring temperatures to
limit any additional upside, but with a chilly start to April at
least one more storage withdrawal is expected before the
inventory injection season begins.
As of 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT), front-month May natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 3
cents, or less than 1 percent, at $4.155 per million British
thermal units after rising as high as $4.18 in electronic trade,
the highest mark for a nearby contact since August 2011.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for stronger warmth
in the East in its one-to-five-day outlook, with below- or
much-below-normal temperatures across the midcontinent.
The National Weather Service's latest six-to-10-day forecast
issued on Sunday called for above-normal readings across
southern states and below-normal readings across most northern
states.
Nuclear outages totaled 22,900 megawatts, or 23 percent of
capacity, up from 20,700 MW out on Friday, but down from 23,400
MW a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 23,000 MW.
INVENTORY DRAW ABOVE EXPECTATIONS AGAIN
Last week's report from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed domestic gas inventories fell the prior
week by 94 billion cubic feet to 1.687 trillion cubic feet.
Most traders viewed the decline as supportive for prices,
noting that stocks usually build slightly that week and that the
draw came in above Reuters poll estimates of 91 bcf.
It was the sixth time in seven weeks that the weekly
withdrawal was above expectations.
Domestic gas inventories of 1.687 tcf are nearly 32 percent
below last year's record high and more than 2 percent below the
five-year average.
Early withdrawal estimates for this week's storage report
range from 10 bcf to 46 bcf, compared with an 11-bcf build
during the same week last year and a five-year average rise of
15 bcf for that week.
Stocks look likely to end the heating season near 1.66 tcf,
about 33 percent below last winter's record-high finish of 2.48
tcf and 4 percent below average.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed
drilling rig count fell by 14 last week to a 14-year low of 375.