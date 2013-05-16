* Front month still well below recent 21-month high
* Weather forecasts mixed throughout the nation
* Nuclear power plant outages remain above normal
* Coming Up: EIA storage data 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower early on Thursday, ahead of weekly government inventory
data expected to show a healthy addition to supply and amid
milder, spring weather in much of the nation late this week.
A long, cold winter put a huge dent in inventories and a
cool spring led to a slow start to the injection season, but
some recent milder weather and two weekly builds that came in
above expectations helped fuel a recent sell off in gas.
Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 95
billion cubic feet when it is released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430
GMT), a Reuters poll showed.
Stocks rose 56 bcf in the same week last year and on average
over the past five years have gained 83 bcf that week.
As of 9:12 a.m. EDT (1312 GMT), front-month June natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$4.043 per million British thermal units, down 2.7 cents.
The nearby contract hit a one-month low of $3.883 last week
after climbing to a 21-month high of $4.444 on May 1.
The latest National Weather Service six to 10-day forecast
issued on Wednesday again called for above-normal temperatures
in the Northeast and Southwest and below-normal readings along
the Gulf Coast and in most northern-tier states in the Northwest
and Midwest.
Nuclear plant outages totaled 19,800 megawatts, or 20
percent of U.S. capacity, up from 19,500 MW out on Wednesday,
16,200 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of
18,500 MW.