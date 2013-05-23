* Storage report firms futures prices slightly * Warmer extended weather outlook also backs gains * Cool near-term forecasts, holiday limit upside * Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Releads, adds analyst quote; updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, May 23 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures on Thursday ended higher for the third time this week, underpinned by slightly supportive weekly inventory data and warmer forecasts for next week that should stir more demand for cooling. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic gas inventories rose last week by 89 billion cubic feet to 2.053 trillion cubic feet. Most traders viewed the build as neutral or slightly supportive, noting it came in below the Reuters poll estimate of 91 bcf and the five-year average rise for that week of 90 bcf. "The current weather forecasts look supportive, but market participants aren't sure how much a switch back to coal will hamper cooling demand," Gelber & Associates analyst Aaron Calder said in a report, noting higher gas prices this year have prompted some utilities to use more coal for power generation. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 7.5 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $4.261 per million British thermal units, the highest settle for the front month in more than three weeks. The nearby contract is up about 5 percent so far this week. In the near term some traders are still skeptical of the upside, at least until a broader-based heat wave arrives, noting supplies remain comfortable and demand typically slows during a holiday when many schools and businesses are closed. Offices for most trading firms will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. Mostly below-seasonal temperatures are expected for the eastern half of the country for the next five days, but private forecaster Commodity Weather Group said the six- to 10-day outlook had turned hotter again for the central and eastern United States. COMFORTABLE STORAGE, PRODUCTION This was the first time in four weeks that the inventory build fell short of market expectations. Traders said they expected injections to continue to slow in coming weeks as temperatures heat up and force more homeowners and businesses to turn on their air conditioners. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The build cut the deficit relative to last year by 14 bcf to 680 bcf, or 25 percent below 2012's record highs at that time. But it added 1 bcf to the shortfall versus the five-year average, leaving stocks at 84 bcf, or 4 percent, below that benchmark. Early injection estimates for next week's report range from 80 to 103 bcf versus a 72-bcf build during the same week last year and a five-year average rise for that week of 92 bcf. Traders are waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count edged up slightly from an 18-year low. (Rig graphic: link.reuters.com/nuz86t ) Despite a steep decline in dry gas drilling over the last year and a half, production has not slowed much, if at all. The EIA still expects output in 2013 to post a record high for a third straight year. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson and James Dalgleish)