* Front month edges lower for second straight day * Weather forecasts milder for Northeast, Midwest * Nuclear power plant outages remain well below normal By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. natural gas futures slid to their lowest level in three months early on Tuesday, pressured by continued mild weather in consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest and expectations for another above-average inventory build later this week. "Traders are focused on expectations for what will likely be a sixth consecutive above-average storage injection," said Addison Armstrong, senior director of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. "Prices have erased more than half of the 40 percent rally of the last four months as fears of a tightened supply outlook have been replaced by mild temperatures, above-average storage injections and the end of the nuclear power plant maintenance and refueling season," he added. As of 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.774 per million British thermal units, down 2.6 cents, after trading between $3.756, the lowest mark since mid-March, and $3.803. The contract rose to a 21-month high of $4.444 in early May. The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast and the eight- to 14-day outlook, both issued on Monday, called for above-normal temperatures across much of the mid-continent, with normal or below-normal readings along the West Coast and in New England and other northern-tier states. Nuclear plant outages totaled just 5,800 megawatts, or 6 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 6,600 MW out on Monday, 11,100 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 9,400 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected during the next 48 hours. Early injection estimates for Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration range from 90 bcf to 112 bcf versus a 66-bcf build during the same week last year and a five-year average rise for that week of 84 bcf. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) (Editing by Chris Reese)