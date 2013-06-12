* Front posts 3-month low for fifth day, then bounces * Weather forecasts stay moderate for Northeast, Midwest * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday (Updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Wednesday, underpinned by some short covering and book squaring after two straight losing sessions and ahead of Thursday's weekly inventory report. While the market was technically oversold and due for a bounce, many traders remain skeptical of the upside without a broader-based heatwave to stir more demand, noting supplies were comfortable and moderate temperatures this month were likely to lead to more big inventory builds. "The natural gas market is considering a recovery but is primarily seeing some book squaring ahead of tomorrow's storage report," Citi Futures analyst Tim Evans said in a report, adding he sees some potential for a bearish storage report tomorrow. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 5.3 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $3.777 per million British thermal units after slipping overnight to a three-month low of $3.71. The front contract, which lost nearly 10 percent in the previous two weeks, has posted an intraday three-month low in each of the last five sessions. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters were expecting to see that total gas inventories climbed last week by 96 billion cubic feet when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly storage report on Thursday. That would be well above the 66-bcf build seen during the same week last year and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Stocks are only slightly below normal for this time of year. Commodity Weather Group said the six- to 15-day outlook still favors near seasonal temperatures for the Midwest and East, key gas consuming regions. Temperatures in Texas and parts of the South are likely to average above normal for the period. While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count remains just above the 18-year low of 350, U.S. gas production in 2013 has not slowed much, if at all, from last year's record, primarily due to strong output from shale formations. (Rig graphic: link.reuters.com/nuz86t) The EIA on Tuesday raised its estimate for domestic natural gas production in 2013, expecting output this year to be up about 1.2 percent from 2012. If realized, it would be the third straight year of record production. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid, Carol Bishopric and Marguerita Choy)