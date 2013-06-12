* Front posts 3-month low for fifth day, then bounces
* Weather forecasts stay moderate for Northeast, Midwest
* Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday
(Updates with closing prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Wednesday, underpinned by some short covering and book
squaring after two straight losing sessions and ahead of
Thursday's weekly inventory report.
While the market was technically oversold and due for a
bounce, many traders remain skeptical of the upside without a
broader-based heatwave to stir more demand, noting supplies were
comfortable and moderate temperatures this month were likely to
lead to more big inventory builds.
"The natural gas market is considering a recovery but is
primarily seeing some book squaring ahead of tomorrow's storage
report," Citi Futures analyst Tim Evans said in a report, adding
he sees some potential for a bearish storage report tomorrow.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 5.3 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $3.777 per
million British thermal units after slipping overnight to a
three-month low of $3.71.
The front contract, which lost nearly 10 percent in the
previous two weeks, has posted an intraday three-month low in
each of the last five sessions.
Traders and analysts polled by Reuters were expecting to see
that total gas inventories climbed last week by 96 billion
cubic feet when the U.S. Energy Information Administration
releases its weekly storage report on Thursday.
That would be well above the 66-bcf build seen during the
same week last year and the five-year average increase for that
week of 84 bcf.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Stocks are only slightly below normal for this time of year.
Commodity Weather Group said the six- to 15-day outlook
still favors near seasonal temperatures for the Midwest and
East, key gas consuming regions. Temperatures in Texas and parts
of the South are likely to average above normal for the period.
While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count
remains just above the 18-year low of 350, U.S. gas production
in 2013 has not slowed much, if at all, from last year's record,
primarily due to strong output from shale formations.
(Rig graphic: link.reuters.com/nuz86t)
The EIA on Tuesday raised its estimate for domestic natural
gas production in 2013, expecting output this year to be up
about 1.2 percent from 2012. If realized, it would be the third
straight year of record production.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid, Carol Bishopric and Marguerita Choy)