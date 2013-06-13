* Front month hovers near 3-month spot chart low * Nuclear power plant outages remain well below normal * Coming up: EIA natgas storage data later Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 1 percent on Thursday, pressured ahead of weekly storage data expected to show another above-average increase in domestic inventories. Most traders and analysts forecast the data from the U.S. government's Energy Information Administration to indicate a build of about 96 billion cubic feet when it is released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), a Reuters poll found. Stocks rose an adjusted 66 bcf during the same week last year, and on average over the past five years have risen 84 bcf that week. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Traders also said that despite some heat in the South, milder weather in the Northeast recently has curbed cooling demand, while a quiet tropical front and below-normal nuclear outages have also weighed on sentiment. As of 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.722 per million British thermal units, down 5.5 cents, after trading between $3.715 and $3.76. The contract hit a three-month low of $3.71 on Wednesday, after rising to a 21-month high of $4.444 on May 1. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day forecast issued on Wednesday called for above-normal temperatures across the Southeast and Texas and normal or below-normal readings across the West, the Northeast and other northern-tier states. Nuclear plant outages totaled 7,600 megawatts, or 8 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 6,500 MW out on Wednesday, but down from 10,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 9,000 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected in the next 48 hours. (Editing by Dale Hudson)