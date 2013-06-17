* Front month rises above recent 3-month spot chart low * Nuclear power plant outages back above normal * Above-normal temperatures expected for much of the nation By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. natural gas futures jumped nearly 3 percent early on Monday, lifted by forecasts for hotter weather across much of the nation that should boost air conditioning demand and by another stir in tropical activity. After three straight weekly losses, nearby gas futures recovered overnight on the latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast issued Sunday that called for above-normal temperatures for most of the country, with normal readings across the Plains and in South Texas. Private forecaster MDA Weather Services also called for above-normal readings everywhere but the Southeast in its six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a large area of clouds and thunderstorms over Honduras and the northwestern Caribbean Sea had a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours. As of 9:18 a.m. EDT (1318 GMT), front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.829 per million British thermal units, up 9.6 cents, or nearly 3 percent, after trading between $3.738 and $3.848. The contract hit a three-month low of $3.71 last week, after rising to a 21-month high of $4.444 on May 1. Nuclear plant outages totaled 8,500 megawatts, or 9 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 9,800 MW out a year ago, but up from a five-year average outage rate of 7,400 MW. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose the prior week by 95 billion cubic feet, to 2.347 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 83 bcf to 95 bcf, versus a 63-bcf build during the same week last year and a five-year average rise for that week of 80 bcf. (Editing by Jim Marshall)