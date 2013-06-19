* Front month well above recent 3-month spot chart low * Nuclear power plant outages back below normal * Tropical depression moving over Bay of Campeche * Coming up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Wednesday, extending gains for the third straight day as forecasts for hotter weather across consuming regions and a stir in tropical activity lent support. The National Weather Service's latest six-to-10-day forecast, issued on Tuesday, again called for above-normal temperatures for most of the country, with normal readings only along the Gulf Coast and in the Northwest. Private forecaster MDA Weather Services also called for above-normal readings everywhere but the Southeast in its six- to-10-day outlook issued on Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Two, located in the Bay of Campeche early Wednesday, would move toward the Mexican state of Veracruz late that day or early Thursday. The system may near tropical storm strength when it approaches the coast. Gas traders do not expect the system to disrupt Gulf of Mexico gas production but said it serves as a reminder that the 2013 hurricane season is in full swing. At 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 GMT), front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.953 per million British thermal units, up 4.8 cents, after trading between $3.906 and $3.955, its highest mark since June 6. The contract hit a three-month low of $3.71 last week, after rising to a 21-month high of $4.444 on May 1. Nuclear plant outages totaled 6,200 megawatts, or just 6 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 8,200 MW out on Tuesday, 9,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 7,200 MW. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose the prior week by 95 billion cubic feet to 2.347 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 86 bcf to 96 bcf, versus a 63-bcf build in the same week last year and a five-year average rise of 80 bcf for that week. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)