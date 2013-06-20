* Front month still well above recent 3-month spot low * Nuclear power plant outages remain below normal * Coming up: EIA natgas storage data later Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. natural gas futures slid nearly 2 percent early on Thursday, pressured by profit-taking after three straight days of gains and ahead of weekly government storage data expected to show another large inventory build. Some traders expect the downside to be limited, with continued hot weather on tap for much of the nation that should boost cooling demand for the remainder of the month. Most traders and analysts expect weekly storage data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 90 billion cubic feet, according to a Reuters poll. The data is due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). Stocks rose an adjusted 63 bcf in the same week last year and on average have gained 80 bcf in that week over the past five years. The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast, issued on Wednesday, called for above-normal temperatures for most of the country, with normal readings in the Southeast and Texas. Private forecaster MDA Weather Services, in its six- to 10-day outlook issued Thursday, called for "broad coverage of above-normal temperatures" throughout the nation. As of 9:31 a.m. EDT (1331 GMT), front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.90 per million British thermal units, down 6.3 cents, after trading between $3.873 and $3.964. The contract hit a nearly two-week high of $3.983 on Wednesday after dropping to a three-month low of $3.71 last week. Nuclear plant outages totaled 6,100 megawatts, or just 6 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 6,200 MW out on Wednesday, 9,900 MW out a year ago, and a five-year average outage rate of 7,500 MW. Last week's EIA gas storage report showed domestic inventories rose in the prior week by 95 bcf to 2.347 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Wallace)