NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. natural gas futures reversed course early on Thursday, with mild weather forecasts for most of the eastern half of the nation driving the front contract to a 3-1/2-month low despite expectations for some record heat out West. Most traders viewed Thursday's 95 billion cubic feet weekly inventory build as bearish, noting it came in above the highest estimate in the Reuters poll of 93 bcf and well above the five-year average rise for that week of 79 bcf. Prices sold off sharply after Thursday's Energy