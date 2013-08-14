* Above-seasonal temperatures seen in northern states * Two tropical systems strengthen in Atlantic basin * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 14 U.S. natural gas futures rose nearly 2 percent early on Wednesday, lifted by forecasts for warmer weather in northern-tier states late this month and a stir in tropical activity. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low pressure system near the tip of Honduras and the Cayman Islands had a 50 percent chance for further development in the next 48 hours. Private meteorological storm tracks show the system moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico, with some showing it moving toward offshore energy production along the Gulf Coast. A separate system southeast of the Cape Verde Islands had a 60 percent chance to further develop in the next 48 hours. It was too early to tell if that system would track into the Gulf of Mexico and disrupt offshore production. Despite the early gains, most traders said cooler weather on tap for the South and Texas, below-normal nuclear power plant outages and healthy inventories were expected to limit the upside. At 9:06 a.m. EDT (1306 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.345 per million British thermal units, up 6 cents, or nearly 2 percent. The contract tumbled to $3.129 late last week, a contract low and the lowest mark for a spot contract since late February, according to Reuters data. It is up slightly this week after losing nearly 15 percent in the past three weeks, its biggest three-week slide in eight months. The U.S. National Weather Service called for above-normal temperatures across the western third of the nation and in northern states into the Northeast in its six- to 10-day forecast issued on Tuesday. Below-normal readings were seen across the Southeast. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose 96 billion cubic feet last week to 2.941 trillion cubic feet. The build, however, included the reclassification of 14 bcf of base gas to working gas in the West, helping to temper the bearish sentiment of the above-expectation gain. Total stocks stand about 9 percent below last year's record high level, but are now 1 percent above the five-year average level, rising above that mark for the first time since late March. Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report range from 62 bcf to 79 bcf versus a year-ago build of 20 bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 42 bcf. Nuclear plant outages totaled 3,900 megawatts, or 4 percent of U.S. capacity, even with Tuesday's outages, but down from 9,000 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 5,400 MW. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)