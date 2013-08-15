* Cooler near-term weather in Midwest, Northeast * Nuclear power plant outages remain below normal * Tropical Storm Erin forms in Atlantic basin * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data later Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. natural gas futures edged lower early on Thursday, pressured ahead of weekly government storage data expected to show another healthy build to inventories and by mild weather that has curbed cooling demand in consuming regions. In addition, below-normal nuclear power plant outages added more weight to the downside, but a stir in tropical activity could keep traders cautious. Tropical Storm Erin formed in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean early Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was too early to tell if the system would head into the Gulf of Mexico and disrupt offshore energy production. A second low pressure system in the northwest Caribbean Sea near the Gulf of Mexico had a 50 percent chance to develop further over the next 48 hours. Traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 70 billion cubic feet when it is released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose 20 bcf in the same year-ago week and on average over the past five years have gained 42 bcf that week. At 9:13 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.314 per million British thermal units, down 2.8 cents, or less than 1 percent. The contract tumbled to $3.129 late last week, a contract low and the lowest mark for a spot contract since late February, according to Reuters data. It is up slightly this week after losing nearly 15 percent in the past three weeks, its biggest three-week slide in eight months. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for cool weather in the Midwest and East in its one to five-day forecast, with warmer weather returning to the upper-Midwest and Northeast in the six to 10-day period. Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic inventories rose 96 bcf to 2.941 trillion cubic feet. The build, however, included the reclassification of 14 bcf of base gas to working gas in the West, helping to temper the bearish sentiment of the above-expectation gain. Total stocks stand about 9 percent below last year's record high level, but are now 1 percent above the five-year average, rising above that mark for the first time since late March. Nuclear plant outages totaled 4,500 megawatts, or 5 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 3,900 MW out on Wednesday, but down from 10,100 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 5,500 MW. (Editing by Chris Reese)