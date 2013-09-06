* Warm weather remains on tap for much of the nation
* Tropical activity stirs in Atlantic basin
* Nuclear plant outages still below normal
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. natural gas futures fell
just over 1 percent on Friday and ended the week down more than
1 percent, their first weekly loss in a month.
Traders said a bigger-than-expected weekly inventory build
reported on Thursday and below-normal nuclear plant outages
added weight to the downside, despite a stir in tropical
activity this week and continued warm weather forecast for most
of the nation this month.
"Natural gas fundamentals have been disappointing this week
with an over performance of the weekly inventory injection level
as well as a changing weather forecast from both a temperature
and tropics perspective," said Energy Management Institute
partner, Dominick Chirichella.
Front-month October natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange slid 4.5 cents, or 1.26 percent, to
settle at $3.53 per million British thermal units.
The nearby contract slid just over 5 cents, or 1.4 percent,
for the week, after three straight weekly gains.
Some technical traders said the market was overbought and
due for the pullback, after rising nearly 19 percent from the
5-1/2-month low of $3.129 hit in early August to the six-week
high of $3.719 hit early Thursday.
Others cautioned that the peak of the hurricane season and
the onset of the nuclear refueling outage season were still
ahead.
In the cash market, gas for weekend delivery at the NYMEX
benchmark, Henry Hub in Louisiana, slid 14 cents to
$3.55, according to ICE. Late deals were also done at 3 cents
over the front month contract, easing from those done late
Thursday at a 10-cent premium.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate slid 9 cents to $3.64, while Chicago citygate
prices were down 18 cents at $3.67.