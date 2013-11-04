* Above-normal temperatures on tap for consuming regions

* Prices remain below key technical support levels

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 2 percent early on Monday, pressured for a sixth straight session to their lowest level in nearly six weeks by forecasts for above-normal temperatures that will curb heating demand in consuming regions.

In addition, technical traders noted the nearby contract remains below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, another continued bearish sign.

With nuclear power plant outages well below normal, a quiet tropical front and near record-high production, most traders expected more losses until sustained cold weather arrives.

At 9:20 a.m. EST (1420 GMT), front-month December natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.431 per million British thermal units, down 8.2 cents, or more than 2 percent.

The nearby contract slid to $3.406 in overnight electronic trading, its lowest mark since late September. It traded as high as $3.869 three weeks ago, the highest price for a front-month contract since late June.

The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook and the eight- to 14-day outlook, both issued on Sunday, called for above-normal temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with below-normal readings only in the West.

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 38 billion cubic feet to 3.779 trillion cubic feet, 3.1 percent below last year's levels and 1.6 percent above the five-year average level.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a broad low pressure system over the Central Caribbean had a low, 10 percent chance for further development in the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 12,800 megawatts, or 13 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Monday, even with Friday's outages, but down from 26,800 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 20,100 MW.

(Editing by Maureen Bavdek)