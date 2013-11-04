* Above-normal temperatures on tap for consuming regions
* Prices remain below key technical support levels
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. natural gas futures slid
more than 2 percent early on Monday, pressured for a sixth
straight session to their lowest level in nearly six weeks by
forecasts for above-normal temperatures that will curb heating
demand in consuming regions.
In addition, technical traders noted the nearby contract
remains below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages,
another continued bearish sign.
With nuclear power plant outages well below normal, a quiet
tropical front and near record-high production, most traders
expected more losses until sustained cold weather arrives.
At 9:20 a.m. EST (1420 GMT), front-month December natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.431 per million British thermal units, down 8.2 cents, or
more than 2 percent.
The nearby contract slid to $3.406 in overnight electronic
trading, its lowest mark since late September. It traded as high
as $3.869 three weeks ago, the highest price for a front-month
contract since late June.
The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook
and the eight- to 14-day outlook, both issued on Sunday, called
for above-normal temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with
below-normal readings only in the West.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose the prior week by 38 billion cubic feet to 3.779 trillion
cubic feet, 3.1 percent below last year's levels and 1.6 percent
above the five-year average level.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a broad low pressure
system over the Central Caribbean had a low, 10 percent chance
for further development in the next five days. The Atlantic
hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed
about 12,800 megawatts, or 13 percent of U.S. capacity, was
offline on Monday, even with Friday's outages, but down from
26,800 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of
20,100 MW.
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek)