* Above-normal temperatures on tap for consuming regions
* Prices remain below key technical support levels
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher for a second straight day early on Wednesday, propped up
by bargain hunting after six straight losses sank the nearby
contract to its lowest level in more than 2-1/2 months.
But traders said forecasts for continued above-normal
temperatures should curb heating demand and delay storage
withdrawals, while technical traders noted the nearby contract
remained well below key support at the 100-day and 200-day
moving averages, another bearish sign.
With nuclear power plant outages below normal, a quiet
tropical front and near record-high production, most traders
expected more losses until sustained cold weather arrives.
At 9:17 a.m. EST (1417 GMT), front-month December natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.485 per million British thermal units, up 1.9 cents, or less
than 1 percent.
The nearby contract slid to $3.379 on Tuesday, a contract
low and the lowest price for a front-month contract since
mid-August. It traded as high as $3.869 three weeks ago, the
highest price for a nearby contract since late June.
The latest National Weather Service eight- to 14-day outlook
issued on Tuesday again called for above-normal temperatures for
nearly the entire nation, with some normal or below-normal
readings only in the West.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose the prior week by 38 billion cubic feet to 3.779 trillion
cubic feet, 3.1 percent below last year's level and 1.6 percent
above the five-year average level.
Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report
range from 27 bcf to 47 bcf versus a 27 bcf build during the
same year-ago week and the five-year average increase of 36 bcf
for that week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone
formation was not expected for the next five days. The Atlantic
hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed
about 11,200 megawatts, or 11 percent of U.S. capacity, was
offline on Wednesday, down from 11,800 MW out on Tuesday, 27,700
MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 20,200
MW.
(editing by Jim Marshall)