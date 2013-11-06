* Colder forecasts for late this week, next week lift prices
* Technical buying, bargain hunting also lend support
* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday
(Adds trader quote; updates futures, cash prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher for a second straight day on Wednesday, underpinned by
forecasts for colder weather next week that should boost heating
demand, and some technical buying ahead of a weekly inventory
report on Thursday.
"We're heading into winter and these prices may seem cheap,
but where's the (cold) weather?" a Chicago-based trader asked.
Technical traders noted the spot continuation chart turned
bearish this week after the front month blew through some key
support at October lows in the $3.48 per million British thermal
units area, gapping lower along the way.
But some also noted the market was oversold and due for a
bounce after sliding more than 7 percent in the six sessions
through Friday, particularly ahead of weekly storage data and
colder weather that should lift consumer demand for heating.
Front month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 3.2 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $3.498 per mmBtu
after trading between $3.453 and $3.547.
The nearby futures contract, which posted a contract low and
2-1/2-month low of $3.379 on Tuesday, has gained 1.5 percent in
the last two sessions, but is still down slightly for the week.
Despite chilly weather, many traders remained skeptical of
the upside for prices, with stockpiles comfortable, production
flowing at a record-high pace and another warm-up expected by
mid-month.
Commodity Weather Group said next week's cold shot
strengthened for the Midwest and East, but the forecaster also
noted that confidence remained steady for the warmer
11-to-15-day outlook, particularly for the Midwest and South.
Traders and analysts polled by Reuters on average expect an
increase of 35 billion cubic feet when the U.S. Energy
Information Administration on Thursday releases inventory data
for the week ended Nov. 1.
That would be well above the 27 bcf build seen during the
same week a year ago, but just below the five-year average
increase for that week of 36 bcf.
EIA storage data last week showed total gas inventories
stood at 3.779 trillion cubic feet, 3.1 percent below last
year's record highs at that time but 1.6 percent above the
five-year average.
The Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count fell last
week, but has risen in 11 of the last 19 weeks, stirring talk
that new pipelines and processing plants may be encouraging
producers to pump more gas into an already well-supplied market.
The EIA still expects average U.S. gas production in 2013 to
hit a record high for the third straight year.
In the ICE cash market, gas for Thursday delivery at Henry
Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana,
climbed 9 cents to $3.45, but late Hub differentials weakened to
about 8 cents under NYMEX from a 5-cent discount on Tuesday.
Gas on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate
E-TSCO6NY-IDX edged up 3 cents to $3.28 on the cooler
late-week outlook. Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was 15 cents higher
at $3.67.
