By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher for a second straight day on Wednesday, underpinned by forecasts for colder weather next week that should boost heating demand, and some technical buying ahead of a weekly inventory report on Thursday.

"We're heading into winter and these prices may seem cheap, but where's the (cold) weather?" a Chicago-based trader asked.

Technical traders noted the spot continuation chart turned bearish this week after the front month blew through some key support at October lows in the $3.48 per million British thermal units area, gapping lower along the way.

But some also noted the market was oversold and due for a bounce after sliding more than 7 percent in the six sessions through Friday, particularly ahead of weekly storage data and colder weather that should lift consumer demand for heating.

Front month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 3.2 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $3.498 per mmBtu after trading between $3.453 and $3.547.

The nearby futures contract, which posted a contract low and 2-1/2-month low of $3.379 on Tuesday, has gained 1.5 percent in the last two sessions, but is still down slightly for the week.

Despite chilly weather, many traders remained skeptical of the upside for prices, with stockpiles comfortable, production flowing at a record-high pace and another warm-up expected by mid-month.

Commodity Weather Group said next week's cold shot strengthened for the Midwest and East, but the forecaster also noted that confidence remained steady for the warmer 11-to-15-day outlook, particularly for the Midwest and South.

Traders and analysts polled by Reuters on average expect an increase of 35 billion cubic feet when the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday releases inventory data for the week ended Nov. 1.

That would be well above the 27 bcf build seen during the same week a year ago, but just below the five-year average increase for that week of 36 bcf.

EIA storage data last week showed total gas inventories stood at 3.779 trillion cubic feet, 3.1 percent below last year's record highs at that time but 1.6 percent above the five-year average.

The Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count fell last week, but has risen in 11 of the last 19 weeks, stirring talk that new pipelines and processing plants may be encouraging producers to pump more gas into an already well-supplied market.

The EIA still expects average U.S. gas production in 2013 to hit a record high for the third straight year.

In the ICE cash market, gas for Thursday delivery at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, climbed 9 cents to $3.45, but late Hub differentials weakened to about 8 cents under NYMEX from a 5-cent discount on Tuesday.

Gas on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX edged up 3 cents to $3.28 on the cooler late-week outlook. Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was 15 cents higher at $3.67. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by G Crosse)