* Weather seen colder later this week, next week
* Comfortable storage, record production limit upside
* Coming up: EIA natgas storage data due Thursday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Nov 20 U.S. natural gas futures ended
sharply higher on Wednesday as investors reacted to a colder
shift in weather forecasts for later this week and next week
that should force more homeowners and businesses to turn up the
heat.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services said both the six- to 10-day
and 11- to 15-day outlooks turned colder overnight, with some
much below-normal temperatures expected to stretch from Texas to
the Northeast next week.
"The forecasts are calling for below normal temperatures,
but I think the market is waiting for real winter weather to
show up before it goes much higher," said Tom Saal, senior vice
president at INTL FCStone in Miami.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 11.8 cents, or 3.3 percent, at $3.674 per
million British thermal units after trading between $3.549 and
$3.681.
The front contract, which hit a 3-1/2 week high of $3.705 on
Monday but had lost 2.8 percent in the previous two sessions, is
now up 0.4 percent so far this week. It gained 4.2 percent over
the previous two weeks.
Technical traders, noting the market still seemed stuck in a
range between $3.50 and $3.70, said the front month needed to
close above resistance in the low-$3.70s to set the stage for
more upside.
But with stockpiles at comfortable levels and production
flowing at a record-high pace, many traders remain skeptical
about further gains unless the cold weather is sustained.
Traders and analysts polled by Reuters on average expect a
withdrawal of 33 billion cubic feet when the U.S. Energy
Information Administration on Thursday releases its weekly
storage report. It would be the season's first inventory draw.
That would compare with a 36 bcf decline in the year-earlier
week and a five-year average drop of 2 bcf for that week.
EIA data last week showed total gas inventories had climbed
to 3.834 trillion cubic feet, about 2 percent below last year's
record highs at that time, but 1.5 percent above average.
Recent Baker Hughes drilling data showed the gas rig
count has risen in 13 of the last 21 weeks. A rising rig count
can stir talk that new pipelines and processing plants may be
encouraging producers to hook up more wells and pump more gas
into an already well supplied market.
With over a billion cubic feet per day of new gas flowing
from Marcellus shale this month and more supply likely coming,
many traders agreed that temperatures this winter will have to
stay cold if prices are to avoid testing the $3 mark.
The EIA expects U.S. gas production in 2013 to hit a record
high for the third straight year, then climb again in 2014.
In the ICE cash market, prices for Thursday delivery at
Henry Hub , the benchmark supply point in Louisiana,
edged up a penny to $3.63, but early differentials weakened to 2
cents under NYMEX from a 2-cent premium on Tuesday.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate slipped 7 cents to $3.69 on the milder Thursday
outlook. Chicago was 3 cents higher at $3.69.