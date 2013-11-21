* Prices shoot up after bullish EIA natgas storage draw
* Cold weather late this week, next week seen lifting demand
* Comfortable storage, record production limit upside
* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher for a second straight day on Thursday, with the
front-month contract driven to a one-month high by cold weather
forecasts and a government report showing an unexpectedly large
weekly draw from inventories.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that
total gas inventories fell last week by 45 billion cubic feet to
3.789 trillion cubic feet.
Many traders viewed the withdrawal, the first of the heating
season, as bullish for prices, noting it came in well above the
Reuters poll estimate of 33 bcf and also exceeded the highest
estimate of 42 bcf in that poll.
Stocks fell 36 bcf during the same year-ago week, and the
five-year average decline for that week was just 2 bcf.
"The withdrawal was more than the consensus expectation and
at the top end of the range of market expectations. It was a
supportive number that implies somewhat greater sensitivity to
cold than generally appreciated, raising the baseline for future
reports," Citi Futures energy analyst Tim Evans said.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 2.8 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $3.702 per
million British thermal units after climbing to a one-month high
of $3.743 after the EIA report.
The nearby contract is up about 1.1 percent so far this week
after gaining 4.2 percent in the previous two weeks.
Technical traders, noting the market still seemed stuck in a
range between the $3.50s and $3.70s, said the front month needed
to close above resistance in the low-$3.70s to set the stage for
more upside.
But with stockpiles at comfortable levels and production
flowing at a record-high pace, many traders expect only limited
upside from here unless the cold weather is sustained.
MDA Weather Services expects strong cold to spread across
the eastern two-thirds of the country over the next 10 days,
with only a slight moderation in temperatures in its 11- to
15-day forecast.
The weekly storage draw left total gas stockpiles 2.3
percent below last year's record highs for that time but about
0.4 percent above the five-year average for that week.
Early estimates for next week's storage report range from a
build of 7 bcf to a draw of 4 bcf. That would compare to a 2 bcf
drop seen during the same year-ago week and a five-year average
decline of 15 bcf for that week.
Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes
drilling rig report on Friday. The gas rig count has risen in 13
of the last 21 weeks, stirring talk that new pipelines and
processing plants may be encouraging producers to hook up more
wells and pump more gas into an already well-supplied market.
The EIA expects U.S. gas production in 2013 to hit a record
high for the third straight year, then climb again in 2014.
In the ICE cash market, prices for Friday delivery at Henry
Hub , the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, edged
up 5 cents to $3.68, but late differentials weakened to about 5
cents under NYMEX from a 2-cent discount on Wednesday.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate slipped 3 cents to $3.66 on the milder Friday
outlook. Chicago was 7 cents higher at $3.76.