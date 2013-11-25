* Below-normal temperatures on tap for most of nation
* Record production, comfortable storage should limit gains
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. natural gas futures rose
for the fourth straight trading day early on Monday, lifted more
than 1 percent to a nearly six-week spot chart high by forecasts
for continued cold weather through at least early December.
Private forecaster MDA Weather Services called for cold and
"wintry" weather in the East in its one-to-five-day forecast,
with continued cold in both its six-to 10-day and 11-to-15-day
outlooks.
The National Weather Service's latest eight-to-14-day
outlook, issued on Sunday, called for below-normal readings for
nearly the entire nation, with some above-normal temperatures
only in the Southwest.
But despite the cold, traders said record-high production,
low nuclear power plant outages and comfortable inventories may
help curb more gains.
At 9:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT), front-month December natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.812 per million British thermal units, up 4.4 cents, or just
over 1 percent.
The nearby contract was as high as $3.849 in electronic
trading, the highest mark for a front-month contract since
mid-October.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
fell in the prior week by 45 billion cubic feet to 3.789
trillion cubic feet, about 2 percent below last year's levels
and less than 1 percent above the five-year average.
Early withdrawal estimates for this week's storage report
range from 2 bcf to 4 bcf, compared with a year-ago draw of 2
bcf and a five-year average decline of 15 bcf for that week.
This week's EIA storage report will be issued one day
earlier than usual, on Wednesday at noon EST due to the U.S.
Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.
Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed
about 8,900 megawatts, or 9 percent of U.S. capacity, was
offline on Monday, down from 22,500 MW out a year ago and a
five-year average outage rate of 13,200 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone
formation was expected for the next five days. The Atlantic
hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)