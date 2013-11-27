* Cold weather remains in most outlooks
* Record production, comfortable storage could limit gains
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data at noon EST Wednesday
NEW YORK, Nov 27 U.S. natural gas futures were
little changed in early trading on Wednesday ahead of weekly
inventory data, after five straight sessions of gains.
According to a Reuters poll, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration storage report is expected to show inventories
fell by 10 billion cubic feet last week, the second draw of the
season.
At 9:13 a.m. EST (1413 GMT), front-month January natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.86
per million British thermal units, down 0.4 cent.
Private forecaster MDA Weather Services on Wednesday
forecast colder-than-normal weather in the eastern United States
in its one- to five-day forecast, with a cold pattern on tap for
most of the nation in its 11- to 15-day outlook.
U.S. natural gas futures rose on Tuesday for a fifth
straight session, with the December contract expiring just under
a nearly six-week intraday high as cold weather boosted heating
demand.
But despite the cold, some traders said record-high
production, low nuclear power plant outages and comfortable
inventories could limit price gains.
This week's EIA storage report will be issued one day
earlier than usual, on Wednesday at noon EST (1700 GMT), due to
the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.
Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed
about 7,900 megawatts, or 8 percent, of U.S. nuclear capacity
was offline on Wednesday, down from 22,100 MW out a year ago and
a five-year average outage rate of 12,100 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone
formation was expected for the next five days. The official
Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by John Wallace)