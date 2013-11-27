* Gas stocks fall 13 bcf in week - EIA
* Prices close at highest level since June 19
* Cold weather remains in most forecasts
(Adds prices at settlement, updates cash prices)
NEW YORK, Nov 27 U.S. natural gas futures rose
for a sixth straight session to a five-month high on Wednesday,
boosted by cold weather and weekly data showing stocks fell more
than expected.
Inventories dropped 13 billion cubic feet last week,
according to the Energy Information Administration, more than
the 10 bcf decline expected in a poll of analysts, as cooler
temperatures across much of the nation led to increased heating
demand.
Front-month January natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange settled up 3 cents at $3.895 per
million British thermal units, the highest close since June 19,
according to Reuters data. Prices hit an intraday high of $3.918
immediately after the EIA report.
The drop in stocks, reported a day early because of the U.S.
Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, was greater than the 2 bcf
draw in the same week in 2012 but less than the five-year
average of 15 bcf.
Private forecaster MDA Weather Services on Wednesday
forecast colder-than-normal weather in the eastern United States
in its one- to five-day forecast, with a cold pattern on tap for
most of the nation in its 11- to 15-day outlook.
On Tuesday, U.S. natural gas futures rose for a fifth
straight session, with the December contract expiring just under
a nearly six-week intraday high as cold weather boosted heating
demand.
Despite the cold, some traders said record-high production,
low nuclear power plant outages and comfortable inventories
could limit price gains.
In the cash market, gas for delivery Sunday through Monday
at the NYMEX benchmark, Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX in Louisiana, fell
7 cents to $3.79. Early deals were done at a 6-cent discount to
the front month contract.
Gas at the Chicago citygate MC-CHICIT-IDX dropped 5 cents
to $3.89. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate
E-TSCO6NY-IDX dropped 67 cents to $3.87.
Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed
about 7,900 megawatts, or 8 percent, of U.S. nuclear capacity
was offline, down from 22,100 MW a year ago and a five-year
average outage rate of 12,100 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone
formation was expected in the next five days. The official
Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Marguerita Choy,
Andre Grenon and John Wallace)