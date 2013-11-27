* Gas stocks fall 13 bcf in week - EIA

NEW YORK, Nov 27 U.S. natural gas futures rose for a sixth straight session to a five-month high on Wednesday, boosted by cold weather and weekly data showing stocks fell more than expected.

Inventories dropped 13 billion cubic feet last week, according to the Energy Information Administration, more than the 10 bcf decline expected in a poll of analysts, as cooler temperatures across much of the nation led to increased heating demand.

Front-month January natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled up 3 cents at $3.895 per million British thermal units, the highest close since June 19, according to Reuters data. Prices hit an intraday high of $3.918 immediately after the EIA report.

The drop in stocks, reported a day early because of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, was greater than the 2 bcf draw in the same week in 2012 but less than the five-year average of 15 bcf.

Private forecaster MDA Weather Services on Wednesday forecast colder-than-normal weather in the eastern United States in its one- to five-day forecast, with a cold pattern on tap for most of the nation in its 11- to 15-day outlook.

On Tuesday, U.S. natural gas futures rose for a fifth straight session, with the December contract expiring just under a nearly six-week intraday high as cold weather boosted heating demand.

Despite the cold, some traders said record-high production, low nuclear power plant outages and comfortable inventories could limit price gains.

In the cash market, gas for delivery Sunday through Monday at the NYMEX benchmark, Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX in Louisiana, fell 7 cents to $3.79. Early deals were done at a 6-cent discount to the front month contract.

Gas at the Chicago citygate MC-CHICIT-IDX dropped 5 cents to $3.89. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX dropped 67 cents to $3.87.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 7,900 megawatts, or 8 percent, of U.S. nuclear capacity was offline, down from 22,100 MW a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 12,100 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone formation was expected in the next five days. The official Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. (Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Andre Grenon and John Wallace)