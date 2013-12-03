* Prices hover just under $4 for first time since June
* Cold weather remains on tap in long-term outlooks
* Record production, comfortable storage could limit gains
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Dec 3 U.S. natural gas futures edged
slightly lower early on Tuesday, pressured by profit-taking
after eight straight session gains led the nearby contract to
its highest in six months.
After near-term mild weather in consuming regions of the
nation this week, forecasts for continued cold weather later
this month has helped lift prices despite record-high production
and comfortable inventories.
Private forecaster MDA Weather Services called for cold to
be focused across northern-tier states in its six- to 10-day
forecast, with the region remaining cold in the 11- to 15-day
outlook.
The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Monday called for below or much-below normal
temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with some
above-normal readings only in Florida.
At 9:14 a.m. EST (1414 GMT), front-month January natural gas
futures were at $3.974 per million British thermal units,
down 1.4 cents, or less than 1 percent, on the New York
Mercantile Exchange.
The nearby contract traded as high as $3.993 on Monday, the
highest for a front-month contract since early June.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
fell in the prior week by 13 billion cubic feet to 3.776
trillion cubic feet, 2.6 percent below last year's levels and
less than 1 percent above the five-year average level.
Early withdrawal estimates for this week's storage report
ranged from 109 bcf to 148 bcf versus a year-ago draw of 62 bcf
and a five-year average decline of 41 bcf for that week.
Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed
about 9,000 megawatts, or 9 percent of U.S. capacity, was
offline on Tuesday, up from 7,400 MW out Monday, but down from
16,400 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of
10,700 MW.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)