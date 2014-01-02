(Adds quote, drawdown estimates)
NEW YORK Jan 2 U.S. natural gas futures were up
on the first day of trading in 2014 on Thursday, reversing
Tuesday's losses, on short-term forecasts for extreme cold
temperatures and a snow storm headed to the U.S. Northeast from
the Midwest.
Private forecaster MDA Weather Services called for cold,
stormy weather to continue in the 1- to 5-day range, but
moderated temperatures are expected in the 6- to 10-day range,
followed by strong warmth in the East in the 11- to 15-day
forecast.
"This forecast should result in an above normal level of
heating demand which should result in the total inventory gap
widening versus last year and the five-year average," said
Dominick Chirichella, a partner at the Energy Management
Institute. "On the other hand, the eight- to fourteen-day
forecast is decidedly less supportive."
Chilly early winter weather has helped drive the front month
up more than 25 percent since Nov. 1, with the contract posting
a 2-1/2-year high of $4.532 on Dec. 23.
Front-month February gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, settled up 9.1 cents, or 2.2 percent, at $4.321
per million British thermal units. The day's trade ranged
between $4.213 and $4.331.
In the ICE cash market, prices for Friday delivery at Henry
Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, dipped
1 cent to $4.33, with late trade differentials weakening to less
than 1 cent over NYMEX, down from an 11 cent premium on Tuesday.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate
E-TSCO6NY-IDX jumped $15.72 to $31.12 as cold temperatures and
a winter storm expected to hit the northeast region Thursday
night caused some pipelines to reach capacity.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected to see a drawdown of 126
billion cubic feet of gas reserves in this week's storage data
for the week ended Dec. 27, due Friday at 10:30 EST a.m. (1530
GMT).
The Reuters poll had 20 participants, with withdrawal
estimates ranging from 103 bcf to 162 bcf. The median draw in
the poll was 125 bcf.
Stocks fell by a date-adjusted 126 bcf during the same week
in 2012. The five-year average draw for that week is 121 bcf.
Data released last Friday by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed that total gas inventories fell the week
ending on December 20 by 177 billion cubic feet to 3.071
trillion cubic feet. The report was delayed one day last week by
the Christmas holiday.
Nuclear plant outages on Thursday totaled 1,600 megawatts,
or about 2 percent of U.S. capacity. That was down from
Tuesday's total of 1,750 MW, and well below the 8,400 MW out a
year ago and the five-year average outage rate of 4,600 MW.
