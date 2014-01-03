NEW YORK Jan 3 U.S. natural gas futures were down early on Friday on long-term forecasts for moderate temperatures, and ahead of data from the Energy Information Administration that is expected to show last week's drawdown in natural gas storage was consistent with year-ago levels.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a drawdown of 126 billion cubic feet of gas reserves for the week ended Dec. 27. The data is due Friday at 10:30 EST (1530 GMT).

Stocks fell by a date-adjusted 126 bcf during the same week in 2012. The five-year average draw for that week is 121 bcf.

Private forecaster MDA Weather Services called for cold, stormy weather to continue in the 1- to 5-day range, but moderate temperatures are expected in the 6- to 10-day range, followed by strong warmth in the East in the 11- to 15-day forecast.

Sub-zero temperatures accompanied a snow storm that has made its way through much of the mid-west and the Northeast in the second half of the week, causing some pipelines to reach capacity. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX was up $15.72 to $31.12 on Thursday.

Chilly early winter weather drove the front month contract up to finish last year with a 27 percent gain, making it the biggest gaining commodity of the year. The contract posted a 2-1/2-year high of $4.532 per million British thermal units on Dec. 23.

At 9:08 a.m. front-month February gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, were down 6.6 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $4.255 per mmBtu. The day's trade ranged between $4.251 and $4.322.

Last Friday's storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that total gas inventories fell the week ending Dec. 20 by 177 billion cubic feet to 3.071 trillion cubic feet. The report was delayed one day last week by the Christmas holiday.

Nuclear plant outages on Friday totaled 1,540 megawatts, or about 2 percent of U.S. capacity. That was down from Thursday's total of 1,600 MW, and well below the 7,500 MW out a year ago and the five-year average outage rate of 4,750 MW. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Meredith Mazzilli and Chris Reese)