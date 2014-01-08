By Julia Edwards
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S. natural gas futures rose
slightly on Wednesday as expectations for a strong storage
drawdown countered forecasts for warmer weather.
The arctic freeze that descended on the eastern two-thirds
of the country is expected to lift in the second half of the
week, according to the National Weather Service.
Private forecaster MDA called for a warm surge over the next
one to five days.
Drawdowns in natural gas storage for the week ending Jan. 3
will be released Thursday by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration. Analysts polled by Reuters on average predicted
a drawdown of 150 billion cubic feet, much higher than a
drawdown of 97 bcf reported the week prior.
Next week's report, which will report the drawdown during
this week's record cold, will reflect the all-time high demand.
The EIA storage report due out next Thursday will likely
show a sharper drawdown during this week's cold. Demand for
natural gas hit an all-time high of 119 billion cubic feet on
Monday, eclipsing the previous record set in January 2009,
according to Thomson Reuters Analytics.
"Gas prices have now spent a week pivoting ... as the market
balances larger-than-expected heating demands and rapidly
shrinking storage levels against near-record production," said
Addison Armstrong, senior director of market research at
Tradition Energy.
Front-month February gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange were up 11 cents, or 0.26 percent, to $4.309 per
million British thermal at 9:41 a.m. EST (1441 GMT).
In the ICE cash market, At Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the
benchmark supply point in Louisiana, gas for Thursday delivery
fell 19 cents to $4.349. Early trade differentials were at a
4-cent premium over NYMEX, below Tuesday's premium of 25 cents.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate
E-TSCO6NY-IDX fell $19.21 to $9.125 on forecasts for milder
temperatures in the region. On Monday, the pipeline traded as
high as $90 per mmBtu on expected high demand in the Northeast.
The average trade was $55, up $41 from Friday and the highest
since at least 2001, the earliest year for which data is
available.
The highest average had been more than $47 set in January
2004.
The cold weather increased natural gas well freeze-offs
another 700 million cubic feet since Tuesday. Supplies are 2.1
bcf lower than average production last week, according to
Thomson Reuters Analytics.
Nuclear plant outages on Wednesday totaled 4,250 megawatts,
or about 5 percent of U.S. capacity. That was down from
Tuesday's total of 4,500 MW, and below the 8,480 MW out a year
ago and the five-year average outage rate of 5,780 MW.
