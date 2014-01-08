NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S. natural gas futures rose slightly on Wednesday as expectations for a strong storage drawdown countered forecasts for warmer weather.

The arctic freeze that descended on the eastern two-thirds of the country is expected to lift in the second half of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Private forecaster MDA called for a warm surge over the next one to five days.

Drawdowns in natural gas storage for the week ending Jan. 3 will be released Thursday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Analysts polled by Reuters on average predicted a drawdown of 150 billion cubic feet, much higher than a drawdown of 97 bcf reported the week prior.

Next week's report, which will report the drawdown during this week's record cold, will reflect the all-time high demand.

The EIA storage report due out next Thursday will likely show a sharper drawdown during this week's cold. Demand for natural gas hit an all-time high of 119 billion cubic feet on Monday, eclipsing the previous record set in January 2009, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics.

"Gas prices have now spent a week pivoting ... as the market balances larger-than-expected heating demands and rapidly shrinking storage levels against near-record production," said Addison Armstrong, senior director of market research at Tradition Energy.

Front-month February gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 11 cents, or 0.26 percent, to $4.309 per million British thermal at 9:41 a.m. EST (1441 GMT).

In the ICE cash market, At Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, gas for Thursday delivery fell 19 cents to $4.349. Early trade differentials were at a 4-cent premium over NYMEX, below Tuesday's premium of 25 cents.

Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX fell $19.21 to $9.125 on forecasts for milder temperatures in the region. On Monday, the pipeline traded as high as $90 per mmBtu on expected high demand in the Northeast. The average trade was $55, up $41 from Friday and the highest since at least 2001, the earliest year for which data is available.

The highest average had been more than $47 set in January 2004.

The cold weather increased natural gas well freeze-offs another 700 million cubic feet since Tuesday. Supplies are 2.1 bcf lower than average production last week, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics.

Nuclear plant outages on Wednesday totaled 4,250 megawatts, or about 5 percent of U.S. capacity. That was down from Tuesday's total of 4,500 MW, and below the 8,480 MW out a year ago and the five-year average outage rate of 5,780 MW. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)